The Lewistown Soccer Club hosted clubs from Big Sky, Sidney, Havre, and Bozeman the weekend of May 6. The day was packed with great competition and great fun, sprinkled with spring weather. Between intermittent downpours, some hail, looming lightning, and soggy fields, the players and spectators managed to get in a full day of soccer.
U19 Game 1: Big Sky 4, Lewistown 2. Goals by: Ben Gertge (2).
U19 Game 2: Lewistown 4, Sidney 0. Goals by: Ben Gertge (3), Leon Aminkeng (1).
The first match of the day for u19 was against Big Sky, resulting in a loss for Lewistown. Ben Gertge netted the two goals during this game with the first on an assist from Aiden Manning, and the second on a penalty kick.
The team played hard with Brynlee Epperson, Bethany Householder and co-captain Emma Myers as strong defenders. Wyatt Olson was the goal keeper.
The second game of the day with Rachel Comer in goal was played against Sidney. With Sidney being down a few players, the Lewistown team lended players for even matches.
The first half saw Lewistown players Amelia Carlson, Easton Cattaneo, and Wyatt Olson playing for the opposing team. Ben Gertge secured 3 goals for Lewistown, with one on assist from Donovan Martin.
In the second half Lewistown lended players Ben Gertge, Donovan Martin, and Cody Cochran to the opposing team. Leon Aminkeng scored the final goal for Lewistown with an assist from Amelia Carlson, before the game was cut short in the final minutes by threat of lightning.
Last week the u19 team was provided intensive training in a week-long camp during extended practice hours here in Lewistown. The team sharpened their skills and learned a lot.
U15 Game 1: Lewistown 6, Havre 1.
U15 Game 2: Lewistown 4, Big Sky 2.
The team’s first game was against Havre, with Lewistown winning 6-1. Goals were scored by Triston Gallagher, Leo Simmons, Logan Cloud and Conway Milroy. The team’s second game was against Big Sky, with Lewistown winning 4-2. The rain did not stand in the U15’s way.
Goals were scored by Triston Gallagher and Emmett Netburn. Assists and other notable plays for the day were made by Elijah Webb, James Maxwell, Waydon Olson and Weston Olson.
The defense was a force throughout both games, with Nathan Carlson and Amarah Manning as the U15 keepers, with Landen Williams, Ruthie Duggins, Tessa Epperson, David Curry, Blaine Petzak, and Wes Comer holding the defensive line.
“The U15 team participated in a 4-day camp this past week, which not only gave the team a great opportunity to work on their technical skills, but brought them closer together as a team and it showed in this weekend’s games in Lewistown,” Beckie Williams said. “Amazing teamwork and communication throughout both games.”
U12 Game 1: Bozeman 2, Lewistown 0.
U12Game 2: Bozeman Elite 6, Lewistown 4.
U12 played games on Fergus High School fields, with the first game resulting in a loss for Lewistown. The final score was 2-0 Bozeman. One goal was made by way of a penalty kick.
Bozeman scored 1 goal in the first half and second goal in the second half. Whitney Brandon was goalie in the first half with 7 saves. Rowan Orms was goalie in the second half with 7 saves. Lewistown had 10 shots on goal but wasn’t able to get past the Bozeman goal keeper.
The second game of the day was against the Bozeman Elite team, with a final score of 6-4, Bozeman winning. Bozeman scored 4 goals in the first half and 2 more goals in the second half.
Lewistown scored 2 goals in the first half and 2 more goals in the second half. Rowan Orms was goalie in the first half with 4 saves. Whitney Brandon was goalie in the second half with 3 saves.
Lewistown did a great job of protecting our goal. Lewistown had 16 shots on goal. Miles Grifith scored 2 goals, Andrew Ruckman scored 1 goal, and Bozeman Elite scored on themselves giving us a goal.
“One particular play that is very noteworthy — Andrew Ruckman, ran the ball up the right channel and made a beautiful centering pass into the center of the goal box,” Jackie Gayle said. “Unfortunately, we didn’t score on that pass but it was a very beautiful play.”
U10The LSC U10 team planned to play Big Sky, but the opponents could not make it, so our two teams played each other twice in two U10 inter-club exhibition matches. The teams were divided as evenly as possible, and played a regular 50-minute match.
The first match was won by the Green Team, which was coached by John Sanford, while the second match was won by the Blue Team, which was coached by Travis Chapman.
“The weather remained pleasant until the last five minutes of the second match, when the skies opened up and everyone was drenched,” Brett Thackeray said. “Everyone went home smiling.”
Next weekend, May 13, U19 travels to Havre. U15 and U12 travel to Butte. Check out the Lewistown Soccer Club Facebook page or the website LewistownSoccerClub.com to view the schedule.
