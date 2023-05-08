The Lewistown Soccer Club hosted clubs from Big Sky, Sidney, Havre, and Bozeman the weekend of May 6. The day was packed with great competition and great fun, sprinkled with spring weather. Between intermittent downpours, some hail, looming lightning, and soggy fields, the players and spectators managed to get in a full day of soccer.

U19 Game 1: Big Sky 4, Lewistown 2. Goals by: Ben Gertge (2).

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters