Despite poor roads leaving Lewistown and cold temps all day, Lewistown Soccer Club sent about 60 players, 10 coaches, 2 managers, 6 referees, and many dedicated parents and family members to Miles City, with all four Lewistown teams playing two games. The Miles City soccer teams and families were gracious hosts.
U19
Game 1: Miles City 5 - Lewistown 1.
Game 2: Lewistown 6 - Havre 2.
For the first game of the day, Lewistown went up against the strong Miles City team for the second time this season, resulting in a loss with a score of 5 to 1. Lewistown went up 1-0 on an early goal from Ben Gertge, assisted by Aidan Manning, before conceding the next five goals.
In the second game of the day, Lewistown fared much better, beating Havre 6-3 for their second win of the season. The first two goals came from Gertge with an assist from Rebecca Birdwell and Amelia Carlson on assist from Leon Aminkeng. Aminkeng then took the next goal on assist from Jake Simac, Landon Cloud netted another with an assist from Easton Cattaneo, who then scored with the assist coming from Cloud. Cloud scored his second goal of the game to bring Lewistown’s tally to six.
U15
Game 1: Lewistown 10 - Miles City Girls 1.
Game 2: Lewistown 10 - Miles City Boys 8.
The U15 team made an impressive start to their season this weekend by winning both their games in Miles City. This year’s U15 Head Coach is Kelly Comer and the Assistant Coach is Chad Williams. The team’s first game against Miles City-Girls ended in a winning score of 10-1, with goals scored by Leo Harrison (2), Triston Gallagher, Emmett Netburn (2), Logan Cloud, Conway Milroy, Nathan Carlson, Waydon Olson, and Wesley Comer.
The team’s second game was against Miles City- Boys and ended in a winning score of 10-8, with goals scored by Triston Gallagher (4), Wesley Comer, Leo Simmons (2), Emmett Netburn (2), and Waydon Olson.
Amazing teamwork throughout both games with assists made by Elijah Webb, Blaine Petzak, Leo Simmons, Waydon Olson, Conway Milroy, Tristan Gallagher, Landen Williams and Emmett Netburn.
Lewistown's defense was anchored by goalkeepers Weston Olson and Amarah Manning, with Landen Williams, Ruthie Duggins, Nathan Carlson and Wesley Comer holding the defensive line.
U12
Game 1: Lewistown 4 - Miles City Girls 0.
Game 2: Miles City Boys 8 - Lewistown 2.
Lewistown's U12 team started Saturday off strong with a 4-0 victory over Miles City-Girls. The first goal came from Cruz Krings with an assist by Andrew Ruckman. Cruz then scoring another, Sam Krings netted the next on assist from Cruz, and Miles Griffith netted the final goal of the game. Goalkeeper Whit Brandon made eight saves, and Rowan Oram stopped another two shots.
The second game of the day vs Miles City Boys was took place amid some sleet and snow. Lewistown lost 8-2. Goals for this game came from Sam Krings and Miles Griffith. Rowan Oram registered eight saves, and Whit Brandon made another two.
U10
The u10 team split in half to form 2 teams and played 4 different Miles City teams with players ranging from 9 to 12 years old. Our kids had a great time and played really well.
Next weekend April 29th, U15 travels to Livingston. U12 and U10 travel to Billings to play in the Stockman Tournament on both Saturday the 29th and Sunday the 30th. The U19 team will not play. Check out our Facebook page or our website LewistownSoccerClub.com to view the schedule.
