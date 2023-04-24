Despite poor roads leaving Lewistown and cold temps all day, Lewistown Soccer Club sent about 60 players, 10 coaches, 2 managers, 6 referees, and many dedicated parents and family members to Miles City, with all four Lewistown teams playing two games. The Miles City soccer teams and families were gracious hosts.

Will Briggs can be reached at wbriggs@lewistownnews.com or (406) 535-3401.