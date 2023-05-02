The Lewistown Soccer Club U15, U12 and U10 teams played road matches last weekend on April 29-30. The U19 team did not play last weekend.
U15 in LivingstonThe Lewistown U15 team traveled to Livingston for two matches on the weekend.
In the first game, Lewistown fell to Livingston, 2-1, with the Lewistown goal scored by Triston Gallagher, assisted by Blaine Petzak.
Lewistown tied the second match with Red Lodge, 2-2. Both goals for Lewistown were scored by Gallaher, with assists by Ruthie Duggins, Elijah Webb and Leo Simmons.
U12 at Magic City ClassicThe Lewistown U12 team traveled to Billings last weekend to compete in the Stockman Bank Magic City Classic tournament on Saturday and Sunday. The U12 team played three matches on the weekend.
In the first match, Lewistown took on the Heart Mountain USA club, with Heart Mountain defeating Lewistown, 9-0.
The second match saw Lewistown play the Montana Surf, with Lewistown getting a 6-4 victory over the Surf.
The third match was against the Riverton Youth, and the match ended in a 5-5 tie.
U10 in BillingsThe Lewistown U10 team played three matches in Billings last weekend against Casper, Gillette and the Montana Rush.
In the first match, Casper defeated Lewistown, 6-0. Gillett defeated Lewistown, 6-0, in the second match, and the Montana Rush defeated Lewistown, 2-0, in the third match.
“We played hard the whole time, m and had some shots on goal that just barely missed the mark, but we couldn’t quite convert our offensive drive into points,” Brett Thackeray said. “Needless to say, we spent a lot of time on defense, and we believe we improved over the weekend. All of our players gave 100 percent, and overall had a great time playing soccer.”
All Lewistown teams will have home matches this weekend on Saturday, May 6. For more information, and to view the schedule, go to the Lewistown Soccer Club facebook page or visit their website at LewistownSoccerClub.com.
Matthew Strissel can be reached at mstrissel@lewistownnews.com or (406) 535-3401.
Sports Editor
