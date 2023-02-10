Three local players were named to the 27th annual six-man football all-star game, being held on June 2 at Malek Field in Highwood.

Roy-Winifred senior Shad Boyce and teammate Asher Edwards, a junior, were both named to the Blue Team for the all-star game. Boyce is an All-State and six-man Central All-Conference selection, with Edwards receiving All-Conference honors.

