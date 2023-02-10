Three local players were named to the 27th annual six-man football all-star game, being held on June 2 at Malek Field in Highwood.
Roy-Winifred senior Shad Boyce and teammate Asher Edwards, a junior, were both named to the Blue Team for the all-star game. Boyce is an All-State and six-man Central All-Conference selection, with Edwards receiving All-Conference honors.
Boyce and Edwards helped lead the Outlaws to an 8-3 record last season, finishing as Central Conference champions and making it to the quarterfinal round of the playoffs.
Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine Bearcats senior wide receiver and defensive back Ace Becker of Stanford was named to the Red Team for the all-star game.
Becker was an All-State and six-man Central All-Conference selection, as well as being named as an alternate to the 76th annual Montana East-West Shrine game. Becker recently signed with the University of Montana – Western in Dillon to play football for the Bulldogs.
Matthew Strissel can be reached at mstrissel@lewistownnews.com or (406) 535-3401.