Athletes from the Fergus Golden Eagles and Roy-Winifred Outlaws traveled to Havre to compete in the 36th annual Hi-Line Invitational Tournament last weekend at the Armory Gymnasium on the MSU-Northern campus.

Competing on the Boys Class A team were Fergus Golden Eagles senior Royce Robinson and junior Fischer Brown. On the Girls Class C team, from the Roy-Winifred Lady Outlaws, were juniors Laynee Elness and Isabelle Heggem. On the Boys Class C team was senior Shad Boyce of the Roy-Winifred Outlaws.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters

Matthew Strissel can be reached at mstrissel@lewistownnews.com or (406) 535-3401.