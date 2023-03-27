Athletes from the Fergus Golden Eagles and Roy-Winifred Outlaws traveled to Havre to compete in the 36th annual Hi-Line Invitational Tournament last weekend at the Armory Gymnasium on the MSU-Northern campus.
Competing on the Boys Class A team were Fergus Golden Eagles senior Royce Robinson and junior Fischer Brown. On the Girls Class C team, from the Roy-Winifred Lady Outlaws, were juniors Laynee Elness and Isabelle Heggem. On the Boys Class C team was senior Shad Boyce of the Roy-Winifred Outlaws.
The tournament tipped-off Thursday evening, with games playing through Saturday. There was also a 3-point contest and a slam dunk contest. Robinson would take second place in the slam dunk competition and tied for third in the 3-point contest with 15 shots made in 45 seconds.
The Girls Class C team took second place in the tournament, falling to the Class B team, 77-67, in the championship game. The boys Class A team defeated the Class C team, 97-91, in their championship game.
Robinson and Brown were both named to the Boys All-Star team of the tournament. Isabelle Heggem was named to the Girls All-Star Team of the tournament, and was the girls rebound leader throughout the weekend.
