After a strong start to the season where the Fergus Golden Eagles began 6-1, the Fergus softball team fell to the Lockwood Lions, 15-5, on Saturday, April 22. The team moves to 6-2 on the season.
“We woke up on Friday expecting to play Sidney in Miles City on Saturday, then a couple hours later we were playing them in Laurel with Park and Laurel as another game, then back to Miles City, then after practice we are playing Lockwood in Lockwood,” Fergus Head Coach Mike Mangold said. “So we weren't practicing for their pitcher, who has stymied us the last two times, and she did it again.”
Fergus opened the scoring in the top of the first inning with Addi Vanek scoring on a double by Jaden Martin, then Martin scoring on a wild pitch before the third out to end the half-inning.
Lockwood answered by scoring a run in the bottom of the first, cutting the Fergus lead in half.
A pop out and two strikeouts stymied a Fergus second inning, then Lockwood went on to score nine runs in a row, with five coming in the bottom of the second and four in the bottom of the third.
“A lot of times you don't realize what team you have until a lot of things aren't going your way,” Coach Mangold said. “It seemed like everything was going the other way, but we need to maintain focus and we lost that a bit. It was great to put these girls into this situation to see who wants the leadership roles, and the more they are stressed the sooner they'll grow.”
Neither team would score a run in the fourth inning, then Fergus came back to life in the top of the fifth, scoring three runs.
With the bases loaded on singles by Kiya Foran and Vanek, along with Eliazar Southard getting hit by a pitch, Kylie Moline singled on a hard ground ball to right field, allowing Foran and Vanek to score and Southard to advance to third base. Southard would score on a dropped third strike, but that would give Fergus their second out. A pop out for Emily Morris ended the offensive inning for Fergus.
Lockwood fired back, scoring four runs in the bottom of the fourth, and one in the bottom of the fifth, ending the game with the Lions winning, 15-5.
“They hit our pitching well, and kudos to them,” Coach Mangold said. “It was a tough zone for our pitcher. We'd think we are walking off with a strikeout, but it was ball four. We need to take care of the things we can control and as a team. We didn't do that this time.”
Vanek led the Golden Eagles with two runs on one hit from four at-bats. Moline had two RBIs and one hit from three at-bats. Martin had one run, one hit (a double) and one RBI from two at-bats.
Karolyne Southworth pitched 2.1 innings, giving up nine runs on seven hits, striking out two batters and walking three. Kayla Jensen came in to pitch three innings, allowing six runs on 10 hits, striking out three batters and walking two.
The Golden Eagles next faced the Havre Blue Ponies at home in lewistown on Tuesday, April 25, after press time. The team will head to the Frenchtown tournament this weekend before returning home on Tuesday, May 2 to face Laurel.
“Tuesday we will get an experienced Havre team that has the whole package,” Coach Mangold said. “They have experience, speed, pitching, and they've shown power this year. They are beatable, as is everyone, but it will take our A game.”
