Kayla Jensen
Kayla Jensen pitches the ball during a home game this season.

 Matthew Strissel

After a strong start to the season where the Fergus Golden Eagles began 6-1, the Fergus softball team fell to the Lockwood Lions, 15-5, on Saturday, April 22. The team moves to 6-2 on the season.

“We woke up on Friday expecting to play Sidney in Miles City on Saturday, then a couple hours later we were playing them in Laurel with Park and Laurel as another game, then back to Miles City, then after practice we are playing Lockwood in Lockwood,” Fergus Head Coach Mike Mangold said. “So we weren't practicing for their pitcher, who has stymied us the last two times, and she did it again.”

Matthew Strissel can be reached at mstrissel@lewistownnews.com or (406) 535-3401.