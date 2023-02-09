Fergus High School senior Matthew Golik is the latest in a trio of Golden Eagles football players who recently signed on to play football for the Carroll College Saints. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound tight end completed 569 all-purpose yards and scored nine touchdowns his senior year on his way to helping the Golden Eagles win a state championship.
“Playing football with my two guys [Gage Norslien and Jett Boyce], when they decided Carroll was the spot for them, I knew it was the spot for me, too,” Golik said. “I’m looking forward to being with my good friends, and continuing to play football with my teammates.”
Golik plans on studying chemistry on his way to a pre-med track. He said one of the main reasons he chose Carroll College was the people he met.
“They have a great program and I love the coaches and players I met there,” Golik said.
Golik is a two-time Eastern A All-Conference and Class A All-State selection. He helped the Fergus Golden Eagles to an undefeated season last fall, culminating in the first Fergus football state championship since 2001.
“For a great team, you need to have a brotherhood amongst teammates,” Golik said, “Players need to trust each other, which I think is why we were so good last year. To be a great player and teammate, you just have to be a hard worker and really dedicate yourself.”
Golik said hard work is the key to be successful on the gridiron if a player wants to make it to the next level and play for a college team.
“A lot of it comes in the off season,” Golik said. “You have to be in the weight room and you have to be there with your buddies throwing the football around, getting faster and stronger. We did a lot of that, and it obviously turned into a lot of success for us.”
Golik was also selected to participate in the 2022 East-West Shrine Game. He is currently playing basketball for the Fergus Golden Eagles, who remain undefeated through 14 games this season.
Matthew Strissel can be reached at mstrissel@lewistownnews.com or (406) 535-3401.