The first meeting for the Central Montana Softball Officials will be Wednesday, March 1, at p.m. at Fergus High School. All regular meetings for softball officials throughout the regular softball season will be determined at a later date.
Any prospective officials interested in officiating softball for the 2023 season are encouraged to contact Tim Roane at 406-860-1209.
Any persons interested in officiating high school baseball are encouraged to contact George Maruska, Regional Director at 366-0034 for information on becoming an MOA baseball official for this inaugural year of high school Baseball.
The testing date windows for the National Federation Tests for all new or needing to upgrade to Certified or Master registered officials in softball are March 6-19. The test must be taken online at the MOA Dragonfly website, and detailed instructions can be obtained from the MOA Coordinator at the offices of the Montana High School Association.
Any individuals interested in becoming a softball official may register and pay their dues online at www.dragonflymax.com.
Officials must individually have the MOA Rules Clinics in softball and baseball viewed by March 19 to receive credit. All officials must also individually complete the National Federation Learn Concussion in Sports course by logging on to www.nfhslearn.com. This must be completed prior to working any contest (regular, pre-season, junior high, or scrimmage) and should be done so immediately.
If there are any questions about the testing or becoming an official, please contact George Maruska, Region 10 Director, at 366-0034.