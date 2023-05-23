Athletes on the Fergus Golden Eagles track and field team competed in the Eastern A meet in Sidney on May 19-20. Several FHS contenders gained personal bests and rose to the top of the podium.

As a team, the Fergus boys placed third with 69.33 points, and the girls placed fourth with 82 points. The top 8 athletes in each individual event, including ties, and qualifiers throughout the season will move on to the state meet this weekend.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters

Matthew Strissel can be reached at mstrissel@lewistownnews.com or (406) 535-3401.