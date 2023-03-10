The Roy-Winifred Outlaws opened the Class C State basketball tournament with a big win over the Plentywood Wildcats, 48-27, to advance to the semifinal game. In an intense semifinal matchup where the score was tied six times and the lead changed seven, the Falcons defeated the Outlaws, 44-42, to send the defending Class C champions to the loser-out bracket.

Outlaws tame Wildcats

Matthew Strissel can be reached at mstrissel@lewistownnews.com or (406) 535-3401.