The Roy-Winifred Outlaws opened the Class C State basketball tournament with a big win over the Plentywood Wildcats, 48-27, to advance to the semifinal game. In an intense semifinal matchup where the score was tied six times and the lead changed seven, the Falcons defeated the Outlaws, 44-42, to send the defending Class C champions to the loser-out bracket.
Outlaws tame Wildcats
Plentywood put up a fight in the opening quarter, keeping the score within one, but the strong game by the Outlaws prevailed. With 30 seconds left in the first quarter, Isabelle Heggem passed the ball to Lyla Ewen for a 3-pointer to put Roy-Winifred ahead, 13-9.
In the second quarter, each team went on 4-point runs back-and-forth until Plentywoot sank a 3-pointer to bring the score within two possessions. Laynee Elness answered with a 3-pointer of her own to give a halftime score of 25-18 in favor of the Outlaws.
The third quarter saw a 6-point run by the Outlaws with points scored by Heggem, Elness and Hannah Ewen. At the end of the third quarter, the Outlaws led, 33-22.
The two teams battled to start the fourth quarter, after the 4-minute mark scored 8 points in a row, 4 of them coming from senior Jayda Southworth. They were the final points scored in the game, and the Outlaws came away with the 48-27 victory over the wildcats.
Elness led the Outlaws with 24 points, sinking 5 of 6 field goals and 4 of 8 3-pointers. Heggem was big on the boards with 12 rebounds, and scoring 9 points for her team, with Southworth adding 8 points in the game. The team shot 47 percent in field goals and 70 percent at the free-throw line.
The Outlaws went on to play in the semifinal against the Twin Bridges Falcons.
Falcons upset Outlaws
In a game that had six ties and seven lead changes, the Roy-Winifred Outlaws put up a valiant effort, but fell to Twin Bridges by just 2 points, 44-42, in the State C semifinal.
It was a heavy defensive effort by both teams to start the game as only 6 points were scored by each team at the end of the first quarter.
Twin Bridges went on a run to start the second quarter, gaining a 14-8 lead, but the Outlaws answered back with a field goal by Isabella Edwards and a 3-pointer by Heggem to bring the score back within 2 points.
The score remained close and at halftime, Twin Bridges led, 21-19.
To start the second half, Southworth grabbed a rebound and sank the layup to tie the game, 21-21. Twin Bridges gained another 5-point lead, but Heggem responded with with two field goals and four free twos to give the Outlaws a 31-28 lead.
The two teams battled in the final minutes of the third quarter, until the Falcons made a field goal at the buzzer to make it a 1-point game with Roy-Winifred leading, 35-34.
In the opening minute of the final quarter, Twin Bridges stole the ball and made a layup to regain the lead, 36-35. The Outlaws played strong in the next few possessions and at the halfway point of the final quarter, regained the lead, 39-40, on two free throws made by Heggem.
Twin Bridges hit a field goal, and two free throws to retake control of the score, but Lyla Ewen made a nice play to a field goal, bringing the score back to within one point with two minutes to go.
With both teams playing tough defense, neither team scored and the Outlaws had possession of the ball with 30 seconds left, down by one point. Twin Bridges was able to steal the ball, and Roy-Winifred was forced to foul three times to get to a bonus free throw and try and get offensive possession back. That took several precious seconds off the clock, as well as Twin Bridges making two free throws.
With three seconds left, Ewen made a free throw to bring the Outlaws within 2 points at 44-42, but the clock wound to zero and the Twin Bridges Falcons defeated the Roy-Winifred Outlaws.
Heggem was a perfect 8 for 8 at the free-throw line, and led the Outlaws with 21 points in the game. Southworth and Elness each scored 6.
The Outlaws moved to the loser-out bracket and played the Chinook Sugarbeeters on Friday at 3 p.m., after press time, for a chance to play in the consolation game.
Let the news come to you
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.