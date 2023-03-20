The Fergus Golden Eagles will likely not play the Park High Rangers next season as Park has chosen to no longer compete in the Class A Eastern Conference and instead move to independent scheduling, Park High Athletic Director Nate Parseghian announced on Tuesday, March, 14.

Gage Norslien

Fergus Senior Gage Norslien (no. 18) jukes around his Park High Rangers opponents during a game last season. Park High has opted to not play in the Eastern A Conference next season.

“I would get on the phone and find teams we’d have a good chance against on Friday nights,” Parseghian said to the Livingston school board on March 14.

Brody Jenness

Fergus junior Brody Jenness races around his Park High defenders during a home game last season.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters

Matthew Strissel can be reached at mstrissel@lewistownnews.com or (406) 535-3401.