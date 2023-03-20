The Fergus Golden Eagles will likely not play the Park High Rangers next season as Park has chosen to no longer compete in the Class A Eastern Conference and instead move to independent scheduling, Park High Athletic Director Nate Parseghian announced on Tuesday, March, 14.
“I would get on the phone and find teams we’d have a good chance against on Friday nights,” Parseghian said to the Livingston school board on March 14.
The move would disqualify Park from participating in the playoffs, but the team would still be a member of, and governed by, the MHSA.
Park plans on scheduling as many as eight independent games next season. None of the school board members opposed the plan, and Parseghian said he would like a minimum of two years to rebuild the football program.
“We’d love to be in the game in the fourth quarter, where if we make a play, we might win the game,” Parseghian said.
In 2019 and 2020, Park played a junior varsity schedule only. Since their return to varsity play in 2021, Park has yet to win a game, and last season, the Rangers went 0-10, and was outscored, 526-31.
The move comes after Park proposed moving to Class B to the MHSA, but was denied. The independent schedule will still require approval from the MHSA.
