Battling against a Goliath in the Bozeman Bucks AA squad, the Lewistown Redbirds A team fell, 2-1 and 8-1, in an away doubleheader on Saturday, May 13.
Redbirds fall in close matchup
Battling against a Goliath in the Bozeman Bucks AA squad, the Lewistown Redbirds A team fell, 2-1 and 8-1, in an away doubleheader on Saturday, May 13.
Redbirds fall in close matchup
In a defensive-heavy game, the Redbirds lost by just one run to the Bozeman Bucks in the first game of the doubleheader.
Bozeman opened the scoring in the bottom of the second inning with one run, then scored again in the bottom of the fourth to take a 2-0 lead over the Redbirds.
Lewistown gained one run in the top of the sixth. McKay Shobe scored on a ground out RBI by Henry Kuhlmann. The Redbirds attempted a comeback in the seventh and final inning, but two strikeouts and a ground out sealed Lewistown’s fate for the 2-1 loss.
Shobe and Trajan Sparks each had one hit in the game, with Kuhlmann getting the Redbird’s lone RBI. The Redbirds committed four errors in the game to Bozeman’s none.
Wyatt Elam pitched for the redbirds, allowing two runs on five hits, striking out 10 batters and walking one.
Bozeman “bucks” RedbirdsIn the second game of the doubleheader, the Bozeman Bucks fared better against the Redbirds, defeating Lewistown, 8-1.
Bozeman took a commanding lead, scoring two runs in the first, one run in each of the second and third innings, and four runs in the fourth to take an 8-0 lead. The Redbirds defense held strong the rest of the game, and would not allow another run.
The Lewistown offense gained one run in the top of the fifth inning. Elam scored on a gourd out RBI to short stop. The Redbirds were not able to score the rest of the game, and Bozeman won, 8-1.
Elam led the Redbirds with the lone run on two hits from three at-bats. Shobe, Sparks and Tate Mangold each had one hit in the game.
Splitting pitching duties were Tyson Dubbs and Trajan Sparks. Dubbs allowed seven runs on eight hits, striking out three batters and walking four. Sparks allowed one run on three hits, striking out four batters and walking one.
Next up for the Redbirds will be to take on the Gallatin Valley Outlaws on Saturday, May 20 (today), and the Great Galls Chargers A team on Sunday, May 21, to begin a three-week long home stand.
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.
Matthew Strissel can be reached at mstrissel@lewistownnews.com or (406) 535-3401.
Sports Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.