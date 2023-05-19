Battling against a Goliath in the Bozeman Bucks AA squad, the Lewistown Redbirds A team fell, 2-1 and 8-1, in an away doubleheader on Saturday, May 13.

Redbirds fall in close matchup

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters

Matthew Strissel can be reached at mstrissel@lewistownnews.com or (406) 535-3401.