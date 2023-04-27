Redbirds Logo

The Lewistown Redbirds American Legion baseball team has opened their 2023 season with a number of away games, due to many snowy days stifling their home opener. The first home game of the season is set to be this weekend, with the Redbirds taking on the Laurel Dodgers in a doubleheader on Saturday, April 29, at 1 and 3:30 p.m.

The Lewistown A team began the season with away games against the Great Falls Chargers AA squad. The Redbirds fell to the Chargers, 11-1, in the first game and 14-3 in the second game.

Matthew Strissel can be reached at mstrissel@lewistownnews.com or (406) 535-3401.

