The Lewistown Redbirds American Legion baseball team has opened their 2023 season with a number of away games, due to many snowy days stifling their home opener. The first home game of the season is set to be this weekend, with the Redbirds taking on the Laurel Dodgers in a doubleheader on Saturday, April 29, at 1 and 3:30 p.m.
The Lewistown A team began the season with away games against the Great Falls Chargers AA squad. The Redbirds fell to the Chargers, 11-1, in the first game and 14-3 in the second game.
In the first game, Great Falls jumped to an early, 3-0, lead in the bottom of the first. Lewistown answered with a run scored by Wyatt Elam in the top of the third. Great Falls controlled the game from there, scoring three in the bottom of the third, four in the bottom of the fourth and one in the fifth inning to win the game, 11-1.
Justin Maier led the Redbirds with two hits and one RBI in the game, with Elam scoring Lewistown’s lone run.
Lewistown had four pitchers in the game, with Elam pitching two innings, allowing three runs on two hits, and walking two batters. Beau Blumhardt pitched one inning, allowing four runs on two hits, walking one batter. KcKay Shobe pitched two-thirds of an inning, allowing three runs on two hits, walking four batters and striking out one. Andrew Kuhlmann pitched two-thirds of an inning, allowing one run on three hits, striking out one batter and walking one.
In the second game of the doubleheader against Great Falls, the Lewistown offense started strong, but the first inning would end up being their best, as they fell to the Chargers, 14-3.
The Redbirds scored three runs in the top of the first inning, with runs scored by Elam, Henry Kuhlmann and Trajan Sparks.
The Chargers answered back quickly, scoring seven runs in the bottom of the first inning.
Neither team scored in the second, and the Redbirds could not gain much momentum offensively for the rest of the game. Great Falls scored another seven runs in the bottom of the third, and with neither team scoring in the fourth or fifth, the game ended with Great Falls winning.
Sparks led the Redbirds with one run on one hit with one RBI from three at-bats. Kuhlmann had one run on one hit from two at-bats. Justin Maier and Tate Mangold each had one hit and one RBI in the game.
Tyson Dubbs pitched for two and one-third innings, allowing five runs on three hits, walking two batters and striking out one. Trajan Sparks pitched allowed seven runs on four hits, and walking four batters. Holt Brown allowed three runs on one hit, and walking three batters.
With the would-be home opener stifled by mother nature, the Redbirds traveled to Cody Wyoming on Saturday, April 22, to take on the three-time defending champions, the Cody Cubs. They were close games, but the Redbirds fell to the Cubs, 4-2, and 8-7.
On Sunday, April 23, the Redbirds traveled to Three Forks to play the Gallatin Valley Outlaws.
This weekend, weather permitting, the Redbirds will finally get their home opener with a doubleheader against the Laurel Dodgers on Saturday before traveling to Laurel on Sunday for a doubleheader rematch.
