The weather finally cooperated and the Lewistown Redbirds American Legion baseball team hosted the Laurel Dodgers for Lewistown’s home opener on Saturday, April 29. The Redbirds split a doubleheader with the Dodgers, falling in the first game, 14-2, and winning the second game, 5-4.

Dodgers clip RedbirdsWhile the Redbirds outhit the Dodgers, the hits didn’t transfer to runs as Laurel defeated Lewistown, 14-2, in the first game of the doubleheader.

Matthew Strissel can be reached at mstrissel@lewistownnews.com or (406) 535-3401.