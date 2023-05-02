The weather finally cooperated and the Lewistown Redbirds American Legion baseball team hosted the Laurel Dodgers for Lewistown’s home opener on Saturday, April 29. The Redbirds split a doubleheader with the Dodgers, falling in the first game, 14-2, and winning the second game, 5-4.
Dodgers clip RedbirdsWhile the Redbirds outhit the Dodgers, the hits didn’t transfer to runs as Laurel defeated Lewistown, 14-2, in the first game of the doubleheader.
Laurel took control of the game early, scoring five runs in the second inning and one run in the third. Lewistown first got on the board with a run scored in the bottom of the fourth.
The Dodgers answered Lewistown’s run with three scored in the top of the next inning. The Redbirds added another run in the bottom of the fifth, but it would be their last of the game.
Laurel added five runs in the sixth inning, to finish the game with the win.
Lewistown outhit the Dodgers, 8-7, in the game and each team had 3 errors.
Trajan Sparks led the Redbirds with one run on two hits from three at-bats. Andrew Kuhlmann scored the other run for the Redbirds. Wyatt Elam and Trevin Zimmerman each had two hits in the game, with Tate Mangold and Henry Kuhlmann each getting one hit.
Wyatt Elam pitched three innings, allowing six runs on five hits, striking out two batters and walking three. Andrew Kuhlmann pitched two innings, giving up six runs on one hit and walking four batters. Jaxon More pitched one inning, allowing two runs on one hit, striking out one batter and walking one.
Redbirds soar to first winThe tables turned in the second game of the doubleheader against the Dodgers, as Laurel outhit the Redbirds, 6-5, but it was Lewistown who got the win this time.
Neither team scored in the first two innings, then each team scored once in the third, keeping the game tied. Laurel took the lead in the top of the fourth inning with one run, but Lewistown answered in the bottom of the sixth, scoring three runs.
Laurel tied the game at 4-4 in the top of the seventh inning by scoring two runs and holding Lewistown to none in the bottom of the inning.
It would take an extra eighth inning with Lewistown’s defense holding strong, and the Redbirds scoring one run in the bottom of the eighth to take the 5-4 win.
Henry Kuhlmann scored two runs for the Redbirds, with Wyatt Elam, Hot Brown and Beau Blumhardt each scoring one. Trajan Sparks had two hits in the game, with Tate Mangold, Andrew Kuhlmann and Holt Brown each getting one.
Andrew Kuhlmann had two RBIs, with Trajan Sparks getting one and Henry Kuhlmann getting one.
Tyson Dubbs pitched five innings, allowing two runs on four hits, striking out four batters and walking one. Trajan Sparks pitched three innings, allowing two runs on two hits, walking one batter.
The Redbirds then traveled to Laurel for a doubleheader rematch against the Dodgers the next day on Sunday, April 30. Laurel defeated the Redbirds, 10-0, and 14-3, in the away games.
Next up for the Redbirds will be to take on the Bozeman Bucks at home on Sunday, May 7, at 1 and 3:30 p.m.
