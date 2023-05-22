The Lewistown Redbirds went 2-2 at home on Saturday and Sunday in a pair of doubleheaders with the Gallatin Valley Outlaws and the Great Falls Chargers. The Redbirds fell to the Outlaws, 19-4 and 8-3, on Saturday, then defeated the Great Falls Chargers, 9-6 and 8-6, on Sunday.

Game 1 vs. Outlaws

Matthew Strissel can be reached at mstrissel@lewistownnews.com or (406) 535-3401.