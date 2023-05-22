The Lewistown Redbirds went 2-2 at home on Saturday and Sunday in a pair of doubleheaders with the Gallatin Valley Outlaws and the Great Falls Chargers. The Redbirds fell to the Outlaws, 19-4 and 8-3, on Saturday, then defeated the Great Falls Chargers, 9-6 and 8-6, on Sunday.
Game 1 vs. Outlaws
It was a defensive-heavy matchup against the Gallatin Valley Outlaws as neither team scored a run until the fifth inning.
Gallatin Valley opened the scoring with two runs in the top of the fifth, and the Redbirds answered with one run in the bottom of the same inning. Tyson Dubbs scored on a walk for Trajan Sparks with the bases loaded.
The Outlaws began to run away with the game in the top of the sixth inning with six runs scored. Fergus managed one run in the bottom of the sixth with Holt Brown scoring on a sacrifice fly to center field by Beau Blumhardt.
Gallatin Valley gained 11 runs in the top of the seventh to take a commanding lead, and Lewistown would gain 2 in the bottom of the seventh with runs scored by Henry Kuhlmann and Jaxon Moe to give a final score of 19-4 in favor of the Outlaws.
Lewistown had 5 hits in the game with 4 RBIs, and 6 errors. Justin Maier hit a double and Trevin Zimmerman had a stolen base.
Pitching for five innings for the Redbirds was Trajan Sparks. He allowed 2 runs on 4 hits, striking out five batters and walking four.
Game 2 vs. Outlaws
The Redbirds fared better in the second game of the doubleheader against the Outlaws, but fell, 8-3.
Gallatin Valley struck first with 1 run scored in the top of the first, and the Redbirds tied the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the first when Wyatt Elam scored on a sacrifice fly by Maier.
The Outlaws retook the lead with 2 runs scored in the second and 1 in the third. Lewistown gained a run back in the bottom of the third with Kuhlmann scoring on a double by Sparks.
With Gallatin Valley scoring 4 runs in the top of the fifth, Lewistown scoring 1 in the bottom of the sixth, and neither team scoring in the seventh, the Outlaws defeated the Redbirds, 8-3. Maier scored the sixth-inning run for the Redbirds on a sacrifice fly by Andrew Kuhlmann.
The Redbirds had 5 hits in the game with 3 RBIs and 3 errors. Sparks had 3 hits in the game with Elam getting the other two. Two of Sparks’ hits were doubles.
Pitching 5 innings for the Redbirds was Elam. He allowed 8 runs on 6 hits, striking out six batters and walking two. Moe pitched cleanup for 2 innings, allowing no runs and no hits, striking out one batter and walking two.
Game 1 vs. Chargers
The Redbirds had a one-night rest, picked themselves up and won the next two games in a row against Great Falls. In the first game, Lewistown won, 9-6.
The Lewistown defense played strong to start the game, not allowing a run for the first four innings. The Redbirds offense scored 2 runs in the first inning with Elam and Maier both scoring on a double by Andrew Kuhlmann.
In the third inning, Lewistown gained 3 runs with Sparks scoring on a single by McKay Shobe, then Shobe and Brown scoring on a single by Zimmerman.
The Redbirds added another 3 runs in the fourth inning by Elam scoring on a walk by the Great Falls pitcher, and Andrew Kuhlmann hitting a home run, allowing himself and Sparks to score.
Great Falls didn’t get on the board until the top of the fifth inning where they scored 1 run. Lewistown answered with 1 run in the bottom of the fifth by Henry Kuhlmann scoring on a ground out by Sparks.
The Chargers worked to come back in the game, scoring 3 runs in the sixth and 2 in the seventh, but the Redbirds defense held strong and Lewistown came away with the 9-6 victory.
Lewistown had 9 hits and 7 RBIs in the game and committed 4 errors. Andrew Kuhlmann led the Redbirds with 2 runs on 3 hits and 4 RBIs from 4 at-bats. Andrew and Henry Kuhlman each ad a double in the game, with Andrew hitting a home run. Sparks and Elam each had 2 stolen bases, with Maier and Shobe stealing 1.
Pitching 5 innings for the Redbirds was Dubbs. He allowed 1 run on 5 hits, striking out three batters and walking two. Henry Kuhlmann pitched cleanup for Lewistown. He allowed 5 runs on 3 hits, striking out two batters and walking four.
Game 2 vs. Chargers
The Redbirds gained their second win in a row against Great Falls, defeating the Chargers, 8-6, on Sunday.
Great Falls scored first with 1 run in the top of second inning. The lead wouldn’t last long as the Redbirds’ bats flew in the bottom of the fifth, giving Lewistown 5 runs.
Henry Kuhlmann and Elam both scored on a triple by Sparks, then Sparks scored on a single by Maier. Maier scored on a single by Andrew Kuhlmann, and Kuhlmann scored on a single by Dubbs.
The Chargers stayed in the game, scoring 3 runs in the top of the fifth, making it only a 1-run lead for the Redbirds. Lewistown inched away with 1 run in the bottom of the fifth on a run scored by Andrew Kulmann from a wild pitch.
Each team scored 2 in the sixth inning, and the Redbirds defense held on in the seventh to secure the 8-6 win. Runs scored in the sixth by Lewistown were Shobe on a bunt by Elam, and Henry Kuhlmann on a single by Sparks.
The Redbirds had 8 hits in the game with 6 RBIs and 3 errors. Sparks led the Redbirds with 3 hits and 3 RBIs, adding 1 run from 4 at-bats. Henry and Andrew Kuhlmann each had 2 runs in the game.
Sparks hit a double and a triple, and Shobe, Sparks, and Andrew Kuhlmann each had 1 stolen base in the game.
Pitching 4.2 innings for the Redbirds was Andrew Kuhlmann. He allowed 4 runs on 6 hits, striking out four batters and walking two. Shobe pitched 2.1 innings. He allowed 2 runs on 3 hits, striking out four batters and walking two.
Next up for the Redbirds will be to continue their home stand with games against the Livingston Braves on Friday, May 26, and the Billings Blue Jays on Saturday, May 27.
