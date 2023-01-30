The spring 2023 Hunter Education class will be held in Lewistown March 13-25.
Students will need to register online before Feb. 27 at www.fwp.mt.gov. Click on the education link.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The spring 2023 Hunter Education class will be held in Lewistown March 13-25.
Students will need to register online before Feb. 27 at www.fwp.mt.gov. Click on the education link.
Remember to provide an email, phone number, and to print out the parent permission slips (at the very bottom of the screen), to bring to class.
Students and parents/guardians must attend an information meeting on Monday, Feb. 27. The meeting will begin promptly at 6:30 p.m. in the auditorium at Lewistown Junior High School.
Materials will be distributed to students, class completion requirements and expectations will be discussed. The class schedule will be announced at this meeting.
All classes will be held 6-8:30 p.m. at Lewistown Junior High School. The field day will be held at the Central Montana Shooting Complex on Saturday, March 25, with times to be announced in class.
Students must attend all classes, as well as the field day to successfully complete the class.
Contact Kathy Irwin at 535-3524 for further information or if you have any questions.