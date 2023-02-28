In a neck and neck game against the Box Elder Bears, the Roy-Winifred Outlaws boys came out with a hard-fought win in their final game of the post season on Saturday, Feb. 25.
During the Northern C Divisional Tournament, the Outlaws defeated Chester-Joplin-Inverness, 67-39, then fell to Big Sandy, 64-41, to put them in the 12:30 p.m. Saturday game against Great Falls Central, which they won, 62-37. This launched them to the consolation championship game against Box Elder.
With a potential state berth on the line, the two teams battled to the end. The contest saw five lead changes and six ties throughout. Roy-Winifred got going early in the game, breaking the Box Elder full-court press. The Bears and Outlaws exchanged points throughout the first quarter. After one, the Outlaws led 17-16.
The Bears put the pressure on in the second quarter, allowing them to tie the game up, 20-20. But, the Outlaws persisted, with 6’5” senior Shad Boyce attacking the boards to give Roy-Winifred some points on offensive rebounds. Boyce tallied 15 rebounds in the game, 12 of those coming on the Outlaws side of the court. However, the Bears would hold Boyce to only 4 points in the second quarter, although he finished the game with the game high 28 points.
Outlaws sophomore Wyatt Wickens hit three 3-pointers in the first half, but they would go into halftime down 34-30 after Box Elder’s Matthias Blackbird also sank a 3-pointer.
Just a minute in to the third quarter, Outlaws senior Ethan Carlstrom went down with an injury and came out of the game, but returned with just a minute left in the quarter.
With a few turnover and several fast breaks by both teams, Boyce was fouled on a made basket and sank the free throw to tie the game back up 37-37. Box Elder’s Tracen Jilot gave the Bears some momentum, helped out by Julian Henry. They would take the lead 47-42 at the end of the third. Jilot scored 22 points for the Bears.
Box Elder got themselves in some foul trouble with just 50 seconds left in the third quarter, sending the Outlaws to line for a bonus shot the rest of the game.
Roy-Winifred regained the lead with just over 6 minutes left in the game and worked hard to keep it.
The Bears repeatedly sent Boyce to the line, where he made 12 of his 15 free throw opportunities. The Outlaws capitalized on the Bears’ foul trouble, ending the game 59-51.
With Boyce contributing 18 points, Wickens finished with 14, while Carlstrom and Dylan Heble tallied 6, Clay Pendergrass 4, and Gunner Knox 2.
The Outlaws would have had the opportunity to play in a challenge game and qualify for state if Big Sandy would have defeated Belt later that evening at the Northern C. However, Belt came out on top, which ultimately ended a winning season for the Outlaws.
They will graduate Shad Boyce, Ethan Carlstrom, and Asher Edwards.