In a neck and neck game against the Box Elder Bears, the Roy-Winifred Outlaws boys came out with a hard-fought win in their final game of the post season on Saturday, Feb. 25.

During the Northern C Divisional Tournament, the Outlaws defeated Chester-Joplin-Inverness, 67-39, then fell to Big Sandy, 64-41, to put them in the 12:30 p.m. Saturday game against Great Falls Central, which they won, 62-37. This launched them to the consolation championship game against Box Elder.