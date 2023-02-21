After winning three games in three days, all by more than 20 points, the Roy-Winifred Lady Outlaws have proven to be the best in the district, winning the championship trophy. The Roy-Winifred boys also competed for the District 8C title, but came up just short by 4 points, falling to the Belt Huskies, 48-44, in the boys championship game.
Outlaw girls win the districtHeading into the District 8C tournament, the Roy-Winifred Lady Outlaws held a 17-1 overall and 14-0 conference record, gaining the top seed. They played the no. 8 ranked Tri-City Lady Titans in the opening match.
Roy-Winifred defeated Tri-City, 63-27, to send them to the semifinals where they faced the Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine Lady Bearcats.
In the semifinal round, junior Isabelle Heggem put up 19 points and fellow junior Laynee Elness added 18, with senior Jayda Southworth scoring 11 to give the Lady Outlaws a 60-39 victory over the Lady Bearcats.
For the first time in several years, the Lady Outlaws did not battle the Belt Lady Huskies for the District 8C title, as Belt was upset in the semifinal round by the Highwood Lady Mountaineers.
In the championship game, Roy-Winifred handily defeated Highwood, 71-38. It was Outlaws all the way as they led by 20 points at the end of the first quarter, and maintained their dominating lead the whole game.
Heggem led the Lady Outlaws in the championship match with 19 points, followed by Southworth with 14 and Elness with 13. Sophomore Hannah Ewen added 10 points for the Lady Outlaws.
Roy-Winifred will represent the District 8C as the no. 1 seed going into the Northern C Divisional tournament in Great Falls this week. They will attempt to defend their Divisional championship from last year.
Their first game of the Northern C tournament will be against the no. 3 seed from District 10C, the Augusta Lady Elks, on Wednesday, Feb. 22 (today) at 5:30 p.m.
Outlaw boys take secondThe Roy-Winifred Outlaws had a great showing at the District 8C tournament last week. They made it to the championship game, where they fiercely battled for the title, but fell just 4 points short to the Belt Huskies.
The Outlaws came into the tournament as the no. 2 seed behind Belt. They held a 16-2 overall with a 12-2 conference record.
Their first game of the tournament was a 72-34 win against the no. 7 seeded Highwood Mountaineers. Sophomore Wyatt Wickens put up 20 points in the match, with senior Shad Boyce scoring 17, and eighth grader Kellen Heggem and senior Ethan Carlstrom each scoring 9.
In the semifinal matchup, the Outlaws defeated the Great Falls Central Catholic Mustangs, 63-46. Roy-Winifred built a small lead with a 14-12 score at the end of the first quarter. At halftime, the Outlaws led, 30-23. Keeping control of the game, Roy-Winifred scored 33 points in the second half while holding the Mustangs to 23, and winning the game. Boyce scored 22 points in the semifinal game, with Carlstrom adding 15 and Wickens gaining 12.
The Outlaws moved on to the championship game against the Belt Huskies, where they put up a fierce battle staying within 6 points the entire game. With moments left in the first quarter, Belt hit a 3-pointer to go up, 12-11, at the end of the first. Roy-Winifred gained 9 points in the second, with Belt scoring 11, to give a halftime score of 23-20 in favor of Belt.
With both teams playing strong in the third quarter, the Outlaws gained a few points back from their deficit, scoring 10 points and holding Belt to 8, making it a 1-point game. In the fourth quarter, Belt managed 17 points with Roy-Winifred scoring 14, giving a final score of 48-44 in favor of Belt.
Carlstrom led the Outlaws in the championship game, scoring 14 points, with Boyce scoring 13. Junior Clay Pendergrass and freshman Gunner Knox each added 6 points to the team with Wickens scoring 4 and senior Dylan Heble scoring 1.
The Outlaws will head to the Northern C Divisional tournament in Great Falls as the no. 2 seed from the 8C District. They will start the tournament against the no. 2 seed from the 9C District, the Chester-Joplin-Inverness Hawks, on Thursday, Feb. 23, at 7 p.m.