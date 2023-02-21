After winning three games in three days, all by more than 20 points, the Roy-Winifred Lady Outlaws have proven to be the best in the district, winning the championship trophy. The Roy-Winifred boys also competed for the District 8C title, but came up just short by 4 points, falling to the Belt Huskies, 48-44, in the boys championship game.

Outlaw girls win the districtHeading into the District 8C tournament, the Roy-Winifred Lady Outlaws held a 17-1 overall and 14-0 conference record, gaining the top seed. They played the no. 8 ranked Tri-City Lady Titans in the opening match.

Matthew Strissel can be reached at mstrissel@lewistownnews.com or (406) 535-3401.