The Roy-Winifred Outlaws were able to get their first track and field meet of the season in at the Fort Benton Snow Buster on Tuesday, April 11. The Roy-Winifred girls placed seventh with 26 points, and the boys placed fifth with 34 points.
Roy-Winifred girls results
Senior Arienna Howard placed third in the shot put with a throw of 28–1.5, placed eighth in the discus at 58–9, and placed 22nd in the javelin at 59–4.
Sophomore Alizae Howard won first place in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.4 seconds. Howard also won first place in the triple jump with a leap of 33–7.25, and placed eighth in the long jump at 14–2.75.
Freshman Dylan Shultz placed 24th in the long jump with a leap of 10–2.
Roy-Winifred boys results
Senior Xander Rich placed 10th in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.4 seconds, and placed 16th in the 200-meter dash at 27.8 seances. Rich placed eighth in the long jump with a leap of 17–11.
Senior Asher Edwards placed 21st in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.2 seconds, placed 11th in the shot put with a throw of 33–0.5, and placed fifth in the javelin at 123–8.
Senior Dustin Ploof placed 28th in the shot put with a throw of 26–3.5, placed 23rd in the discus at 68–7, and placed 37th in the javelin at 63–1.
Junior Bodie Donsbach placed third in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.9 seconds, and placed third in the 200-meter dash at 25.2 seconds. Donsbach placed second in the high jump with a height of 5–6, and placed sixth in the long jump with a distance of 18–7.25.
Junior Drake Mcintosh placed 20th in the 200-meter dash with a time of 30.3 seconds, placed 27th in the javelin with a throw of 81–5, and placed 22nd in the long jump with a leap of 15–0.5.
Sophomore Aiden Schade palced 13th in the shot put with a throw of 31–11, placed 17th in the discus at 74–0, and placed 17th in the javelin at 98–6.
Sophomore Rod McClure placed 16th in the discus with a throw of 74–7, placed seventh in the high jump with a height of 4–10, and placed 27th in the long jump with a distance of 14–9.
Freshman Kolt Lensing placed 14th in the shot put with a throw of 31–9.5, placed seventh in the discus at 96–0, and placed 25th in the javelin at 84–1.
Freshman Jadyn Warneke placed 19th in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.1 seconds, placed 19th in the 200-meter dash at 29.0 seconds, and placed 11th in the long jump with a distance of 17–7.
