Lewie Roche competes in the 25-meter butterfly event. Roche took first place in all three of his individual events at the Divisional Swim Meet in Chinook to earn high-point honors in the 8-and-under male competition.
Photo courtesy of Jennifer deGuzman
The Sea Lions senior girls medley team pose for a photo following their first place win: (from left) Megan Vaughn, Catherine deGuzman, Megan Maxwell, and Madeline Denton.
Behind 175 individual points from Madeline Denton (42), Megan Maxwell (38), Allison Elings (36), Megan Vaughn (31) and Catherine de Guzman (28) in the girls 15-19 age group, the Lewistown Sea Lions captured third place in the Eastern Divisional Swim Meet. The meet was held in Chinook on July 22 and 23. Denton was the high scorer for her age group with 42 points.
The only other Sea Lions to finish as a high scorers in their age groups were Lewie and Riley Roche. Lewie, competing in the boys 8 and under age group earned first-place finishes in the 25-meter free style, the 50-meter freestyle and the 25-meter butterfly, while Riley earned first places in the 200-meter individual medley, the 100-meter butterfly and the 200-meter freestyle. Riley competed in the girls 13-14 year-old age group. Denton scored first-place finishes in the 200-meter individual medley, the 100-meter backstroke and the 100-meter breaststroke.