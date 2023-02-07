After a brief hiatus due to weather, skijoring kicked off during an unplanned second weekend of the Montana Winter Fair on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 4-5.
Contestants rode on skis, towed by horses, over jumps, around turns and caught a ring at the end of the run to try and get the best time.
The following are the results of the event.
First place Century DivisionJeanine Pendergrass, skier
First Place Sport DivisionGreg Smith, skier
Novice DivisionFirst Place Skier — Devon Miller
First Place Rider — Gary Boyce
Second Place Skier — Buster Styer
Second Place Rider — Gary Boyce
Third Place Skier — Buster Styer
Third Place Rider — Chip Styer