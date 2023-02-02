Saturday, Feb. 4
Saturday, Feb. 4
• FHS wrestling at Divisional meet in Havre, all day.
• FHS basketball vs. Miles City, Girls C–1:30 p.m.; Boys C–3 p.m.; Girls JV–3 p.m.; Boys JV–1:30 p.m.; Girls Varsity–4:30 p.m.; Boys Varsity–6 p.m.
• W-GR basketball vs. Highwood, Girls JV–2 p.m.; Boys JV–3:30 p.m.; Girls Varsity–5 p.m.; Boys Varsity–6:30 p.m.
• Tri-City basketball vs. Belt in Hobson, Girls JV–2 p.m.; Boys JV–3:30 p.m.; Girls Varsity–5 p.m.; Boys Varsity–6:30 p.m.
• R-W basketball vs. Centerville, Girls JV–2 p.m.; Boys JV–3:30 p.m.; Girls Varsity–5 p.m.; Boys Varsity–6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 8 — Saturday, Feb. 11
• FHS wrestling at State meet in Billings
Thursday, Feb. 9
• FHS basketball Boys vs. Billings/Girls at Billings, C–4 p.m.; JV–5:30 p.m.; Girls Varsity–6 p.m.; Boys Varsity–7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 10
• FHS basketball at Sidney, C–3 p.m.; JV–4:30 p.m.; Boys Varsity–6 p.m.; Girls Varsity–7:30 p.m.
• TCT basketball vs. Centerville in Moore, Girls JV–3 p.m.; Boys JV–4:30 p.m.; Girls Varsity–6 p.m.; Boys Varsity–7:30 p.m.
• DGSG basketball vs. Belt in Stanford, Girls JV–3 p.m.; Boys JV–4:30 p.m.; Girls Varsity–6 p.m.; Boys Varsity–7:30 p.m.
• R-W basketball vs. GFCC, Girls JV–3 p.m.; Boys JV–4:30 p.m.; Girls Varsity–6 p.m.; Boys Varsity–7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 11
• DGSG basketball at Centerville, Girls JV–2 p.m.; Boys JV–3:30 p.m.; Girls Varsity–5 p.m.; Boys Varsity–6:30 p.m.
• W-GR basketball vs. R-W in Winnett, Girls JV–3 p.m.; Boys JV–4:30 p.m.; Girls Varsity–6 p.m.; Boys Varsity–7:30 p.m.
• TCT basketball at Highwood, Girls JV–3 p.m.; Boys JV–4:30 p.m.; Girls Varsity–6 p.m.; Boys Varsity–7:30 p.m.
• Lewistown Hockey 6U/8U tournament, all day
Sunday, Feb. 12
• Lewistown Hockey 6U/8U tournament, all day