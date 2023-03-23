Saturday, March 25
• DGSG track and field at Cut Bank Invitational, all day.
• TCT track and field at Cut Bank Invitational, all day.
Thursday, March 30
• FHS softball vs. Billings Central, 5 p.m.
• FHS track and field at laurel Opener, all day.
• WGR track and field at laurel Opener, all day.
• DGSG track and field at Fort Benton Snow Buster, all day.
• TCT track and field at Fort Benton Snow Buster, all day.
• RW track and field at Fort Benton Snow Buster, all day.
Friday, March 31
• FHS softball at Hardin, 5 p.m.
Thursday, April 6
• FHS softball hosts Fergus Round Robin tournament in Lewistown, all day.
• FHS track and field at Fergus Invitational in Lewistown, all day.
• DGSG track and field at Fergus Invitational in Lewistown, all day.
• TCT track and field at Fergus Invitational in Lewistown, all day.
• WGR track and field at Fergus Invitational in Lewistown, all day.
• RW track and field at Cut Bank Pre-Easter Invite, all day.
Friday, April 7
• FHS softball hosts Fergus Round Robin tournament in Lewistown, all day.
