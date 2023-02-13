The University of Montana Western Bulldogs will have another all-star football player with Stanford’s Ace Becker committing to the team.

“I’m looking forward to getting the experience of playing at the next level,” Becker said. “I’ve wanted to play college ball since I was young, so I’m excited to have this opportunity.”

