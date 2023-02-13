The University of Montana Western Bulldogs will have another all-star football player with Stanford’s Ace Becker committing to the team.
“I’m looking forward to getting the experience of playing at the next level,” Becker said. “I’ve wanted to play college ball since I was young, so I’m excited to have this opportunity.”
As a wide receiver and defensive back for the Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine Bearcats, Becker was an All-Conference selection his sophomore year, and he earned All-State honors both his junior and senior years. In his junior year, Becker helped lead the Bearcats to the six-man Central Conference championship.
Becker plans on studying business at Western, and thinks the school and community of Dillon will be a great fit.
“I went down for a visit, and liked everything I saw,” Becker said. “It’s a low-priced college, and the town is great.”
In his high school football career, the 6-foot-1, 180-pound player totaled 1,158 passing yards, 1,025 receiving yards, 49 touchdowns and 350 tackles. He was recently named to the Six-Man Football All-Star game, and is an alternate for the 76th annual Montana East-West Shrine game to be played this summer.
“It all starts with hard work in the offseason,” Becker said. “Then everyone can come together during the season as one, and use that hard work to move toward a united goal.”
Becker also participates in basketball and track. He earned All-State honors in track, as well as All-Conference honors in basketball his sophomore year. His junior year, he made the All-State basketball team.
For younger athletes looking to play at the college level, Becker said the important thing is to keep moving forward.
“Keep working hard, and it takes a lot of work,” Becker said. “Don’t ever give up, and keep going. It took me a while for me to get an offer, but if you keep going, it will happen.”
Becker is the son of Powell and Connie Becker. He said he appreciates everyone who has helped him on his journey as he looks to the future of his football and college career.
“I’d like to thank everyone who has coached me in the past, and especially my family and teammates,” Becker said.
