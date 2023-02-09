Of all the 90-plus Class C schools in Montana, fellow athletic directors this year recognized Stanford School’s Athletic Director Vance VonBergen as 2022 Athletic Director of the Year.

“Vance was nominated by fellow Class C Athletic Directors. The Executive committee of the NIAAA looked over his nomination and other nominations and then made selections based on longevity, MHSA events managed, and the testimonials of fellow athletic directors,” said Bozeman Athletic Director Mark Ator, former president of the Athletic Directors Association.