Of all the 90-plus Class C schools in Montana, fellow athletic directors this year recognized Stanford School’s Athletic Director Vance VonBergen as 2022 Athletic Director of the Year.
“Vance was nominated by fellow Class C Athletic Directors. The Executive committee of the NIAAA looked over his nomination and other nominations and then made selections based on longevity, MHSA events managed, and the testimonials of fellow athletic directors,” said Bozeman Athletic Director Mark Ator, former president of the Athletic Directors Association.
Moore superintendent Denise Crest nominated VonBergen. He found out in the summer he had been nominated. The award ceremony was January 15.
“Vance has done an excellent job creating a culture that his coaches can thrive in … This culture has resulted in very minimal coaching turnover, and has helped make our co-op a desirable place to coach,” said Denton Athletic Director Scott Sparks.
Brian Campbell, Northern C President, said of VonBergen, “I have had the pleasure of working with Vance as an athletic director for the past ten years. He always has the best interests of student athletes in central Montana in mind. He works hard to see that all the events that we put on in the Northern C Division are top of the line, and his dedication is to be admired. His recognition through this award is well deserved.”
VonBergen has been the athletic director at the Stanford School for the past 18 years. He has led the sports co-op for nine years. The 2015 DGS co-op football team won state.
VonBergen has served as president and vice president of 5C volleyball, as secretary for 7C and 8C, and secretary of Northern C. Additionally, he was key in replacing the basketball scoreboards and football fields, as well as replacing the gym floor, and building the crow’s nest/announcer stand at the Woodhall Field in Stanford.
“It is nice to be recognized,” said VonBergen.
Through the DGS sports co-op, he works with the other athletic directors in the co-op to split up the different seasons of sports. VonBergen was instrumental in the creation of the Denton, Stanford, Geyser and Geraldine co-op, said Denton Athletic Director Sparks when presenting VonBergen the award.
Sparks takes on the fall sports, including volleyball and football. The winter season of girls and boys basketball is VonBergen’s season. Breanna Vaskey, Geyser’s athletic director, covers spring track, cross-country, etc.
As athletic director, Vance coordinates the basketball game schedule and develops the master schedule. He also lines up the referees. If there is the need for a make-up game, he takes care of that too. He also attends every school board each month as well as three annual Northern C meetings and volleyball meetings.
Each morning VonBergen arrives at the school at 5:30 a.m.
“It’s my quiet time,” he said. He regularly works 12 hour days, but enjoys enjoys teaching.
He finds it especially rewarding when past students reach out to him to let him know he was influential in their future life and career choices.
Central Montana sports are close to VonBergen’s heart and home. He grew up on a farm/ranch around the Moccasin area, a quarter mile north. His parents are Pam VonBergen in the late Bruce VonBergen.
VonBergen initially thought he could teach as well as farm and ranch, but he found out that did not quite work out when talking to his dad about the economics and feasibility of that. They currently lease their Moccasin property.
VonBergen went to school in Hobson. His wife Shannon is from Stanford; her maiden name is Mickelson. VonBergen is a MSU Bobcats fan, fittingly that he went to MSU in Bozeman. His wife Shannon went to Western on a basketball scholarship. His daughter Sydney is currently on a basketball scholarship at Jamestown. Interestingly her aunt and uncle also went to Jamestown in North Dakota.
VonBergen played several sports in high school. In high school, his team went to semi finals in football. He played center among other positions. In basketball, he was a post. In track, his best event was shotput, he said.
VonBergen considered a college sports, but an injury kept him grounded. He went on to coach for 10 years in Stanford, including coaching junior high football, as well as junior high basketball, and assistant coaching high school basketball. When he and wife were raising their young daughters, Sydney and Reese, he found coaching to take a lot of his family time away.
“I wanted to stay active with athletics but have more time for my family,” he said. Sydney is now a sophomore in college and Reese is a sophomore in high school.
VonBergen decided to be a teacher based largely on his past volunteering experience in high school as well as working as an assistant coach and a mentor. He’s been teaching for 27 years.