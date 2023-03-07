The Fergus Golden Eagles boys and Roy-Winifred Outlaws girls are set to compete at their respective state basketball tournaments starting Wednesday, March 8 (today).

The Eastern A champion Golden Eagles first take on the no. 4 team out of the West division, the Hamilton Broncs on Thursday at 8 p.m. at the MSU Brick Breeden Fieldhouse. The winner of that game will play the winner of Billings Central and Frenchtown in the semifinals.

Matthew Strissel can be reached at mstrissel@lewistownnews.com or (406) 535-3401.