The Fergus Golden Eagles boys and Roy-Winifred Outlaws girls are set to compete at their respective state basketball tournaments starting Wednesday, March 8 (today).
The Eastern A champion Golden Eagles first take on the no. 4 team out of the West division, the Hamilton Broncs on Thursday at 8 p.m. at the MSU Brick Breeden Fieldhouse. The winner of that game will play the winner of Billings Central and Frenchtown in the semifinals.
The Northern C champion Lady Outlaws face the no. 2 team out of the East division, Plentywood Wildcats on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. at the MetraPark First Interstate Bank Arena in Billings. The winner of that game will play the winner of Twin Bridges and Carter County in the semifinal.
Matthew Strissel can be reached at mstrissel@lewistownnews.com or (406) 535-3401.