On March 10, 1979, the Fergus boys basketball team made history in becoming the first state champions for Fergus High School. Looking back, there are several similarities to that team and the 2023 Golden Eagles state champions.
At the end of the regular season in 1979, the Fergus boys led the Southern A conference in total points scored (898) and average points per game (64.1). The team was fifth in field goal shooting with 379 made from 905 attempts for a 41.9 field goal percentage. Fergus was seventh in free throw shooting, sinking 140 of 240 for a free-throw percentage of 60.
Then-senior Grady Trogstad was second in the conference for individual scoring with 255, averaging 18.2 points per game. Trogstad led the conference in rebounds with 199, averaging 14.4 per game.
Other notable players included Jess Knerr, who was fifth in rebounding leaders. Knerr had 137, averaging 9.8 boards per game. Ron Osborne was ninth in the conference for field goal shooting, sinking 91 of 195 for a 46.9 field goal percentage. Osborne was also seventh in free-throw shooting, making 23 of 30 for a 76.7 free-throw percentage. Osborn was second in the conference with 94 assists (6.7 per game), next only to Ray Johnson of Butte with 95 (6.8 per game). John Bohyer was fourth in assists with 75, averaging 5.4 per game. Allen Powell was another strong contender on the Fergus team.
This year through the regular season, Fergus led the state in total points (1505), and average points per game (71.7). The Golden Eagles were second in the state for three-point percentage, making 125 of 357 for 35 percent.
The Golden Eagles tied with Dillon in steals (257) and were second to Columbia Falls for assists (371). They were third in the state in blocks with 79, behind Havre and Frenchtown.
Regular season individual leaders included junior Fischer Brown, who came in second in Class A basketball in points per game, with 23.1. He was also second in 3-point percentage at 43.6, and third in free-throw percentage at 81.1. He’s third in the state for steals with 2.6 per game.
Senior Royce Robinson was fifth in the league for points per game with 19.9. Robinson also came in sixth in Class A in 3-point percentage at 38.5. Robinson averaged 2.4 steals per game, sixth in the league, and 3.8 assists per game, also sixth in the league. He also ranked sixth in Class A with 1.3 blocks per game.
Undefeated in 2023This year, the Golden Eagles went 24-0, finishing off an undefeated season as Eastern A Conference champions, and Class A state champions.
The team began the season with a revenge game against the Butte Central Maroons, who defeated them last year on a buzzer-beater shot to win the state championship. This year, Fergus defeated the Maroons, 79-66.
The second team Fergus faced was the Dillon Beavers. In the regular season, Fergus defeated Dillon by just 9 points, 69-60, one of only two teams Fergus defeated by only single digits. Fergus went on to defeat Dillon in the state championship game.
The Golden Eagles then handily crushed through several of their opponents. They defeated Billings Central, 78-49, Laurel, 84-43, and Havre, 85-51. Against Glendive, the team finally won by less than 20 points, defeating the Red Devils, 60-43.
The team went on to defeat Miles City, 67-49, Hardin, 82-37, and Sidney, 69-40. Fergus faltered a bit against Lockwood, only winning by two points, 45-43. It was the smallest victory Fergus would see in the 2023 season.
After the small victory, Fergus played out the rest of the season with determination. They defeated Laurel, 71-29, then Havre, 70-50, Glendive, 53-42 and Mile City, 60-46. They went on to face Billings Central and win, 72-51, Sidney, 73-35, then proved they could still defeat Lockwood by winning, 69-41.
In the final game of the regular season, the Golden Eagles showed just how good they were. They defeated Hardin, 110-67, believed to be the largest defeat in Fergus history.
After the undefeated season, the Golden Eagles became Eastern A Champions by defeating Laurel, 84-44, Billings Central, 59-40 and Glendive, 66-40 in the championship game,
At the state tournament, Fergus defeated Hamilton, 60-44 in the opening round. They beat Frenchtown, 61-35, in the semifinal. Then, of course, they defeated Dillon in the state championship game, 54-47.
State Champions in 1979In the opening round of the tournament, Fergus faced the Eastern A regular-season champions, Wolf Point. On Thursday, March 8, 1979, Fergus snuck out a win against Wolf Point, 68-66. On Friday, the Golden Eagles overcame the Columbia Falls Wildcats in overtime, 59-53.
The Wildcats tied the game, 50-50, with four seconds to play in the semifinal matchup. Fergus again dominated the three-minute overtime period, scoring nine points and holding Columbia Falls to three. The win took the Golden Eagles to the championship game against Glendive.
Fergus defeated Glendive, 65-55, in the state championship game.
“We’re not naïve enough to believe we could have done it on our own,” Mavencamp said in the Wednesday, March 14, 1979 issue of the News-Argus. “IT’s taken tremendous community and school effort. Winning the state championship is just our way of saying thanks for everything.”
More than 3,000 (some said 3,500) Fergus supporters packed the south side of the Billings Metra to watch the game and cheer on their Golden Eagles.
Both teams fiercely sank buckets to start the game. Things took a dark turn for Fergus when points leader Trogstad picked up his third foul just three-and-a-half minutes into the game. Trogstad had to sit on the bench with the game tied, 8-8.
“It was obvious Grady had to come out,” Mavencamp said. “And it was obvious the other kids would have to rise to the occasion as they’ve done so many times during the year.”
Osborne took charge, firing in three straight baskets from a distance, then sank a layup with 16 seconds left in the first quarter to put the Golden Eagles ahead, 18-12.
Glendive made a run to start the second quarter, tying the game, 18-18. Halfway through the quarter, they led Fergus, 24-20, forcing Fergus to call a timeout. The Golden Eagles then stormed the court, re-tying the game, 32-32, at halftime.
“In the locker room at halftime, the kids were very supportive of one another and very positive,” Mavencamp said. “The camaraderie in this team is amazing. The kids were confident.”
Another similarity to today’s Fergus team.
Trogstad was back on the court to start the second half. The two teams traded field goals early in the third, but Fergus pulled away with the lead in the latter half of the quarter. At the end of the third quarter, the Golden Eagles led, 45-36.
Glendive pulled within four points three times during the final quarter, the final time being 53-49 with 2:30 left in the game.
“I told the kids not to start celebrating too soon,” Mavencamp said. “Anything could happen.”
Glendive scored twice in the waning minutes of the game, but with a 10-point lead with four seconds left, Knerr went to the free-throw line for a one-and-one.
John Bohyer walked over to Coach Mavencamp.
“Can we celebrate now, coach?” Bohyer asked.
“If he makes the first one,” Mavencamp replied.
Knerr sank both shots
At the final buzzer, with Fergus winning, 65-55, the nets came down and the championship trophy was claimed by the Fergus team.
“We wanted that championship,” Mavencamp said. “It’s been so elusive to Fergus High School, and we believed we’d get it.”
In the history of Fergus High School, the boys basketball team has competed in the state championship game eight times with two state championships. The 2023 Golden Eagles has proven to go down as one of the best boys basketball team Fergus High School has had in its history.
