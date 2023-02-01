As the basketball season heads into February, local Class C teams are vying for their spot in the District 8C standings.
Outlaws girls, boys best BearcatsThe Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine Bearcats faced off against the Roy-Winifred Outlaws on Thursday, Jan. 26. It was a battle of the best in the District as Roy-Winifred is in first place and DGSG is in second place for the District 8C.
In the girls game, three Outlaws gained double digit points as Roy-Winifred defeated DGSG, 58-33, to remain at the top spot in the standings.
Roy-Winifred controlled the game early, scoring 15 points in the first quarter and holding DGSG to 9. At halftime, the Outalws led, 24-13.
The Outlaws continued to perform well on the court, scoring 18 points in the third quarter, with DGSG gaining 11. As Roy-Winifred added 16 points in the final quarter and DGSG scored 9, the Outlaws won the game, 58-33.
Roy-Winifred senior Jayda Southworth led the Outlaws with 18 points, followed by sophomore Isabelle Heggem with 16 and sophomore Hannah Ewen with 12. Junior Laynee Elness gained 8 points and eighth grader Lyla Ewen scored 4 points for the Outlaws.
For the Bearcats, eighth grader BriElla Becker led DGSG with 12 points followed by senior Kara Reed with 10. Sophomores Kaitaia Vincent and McKenzi Milburn each scored 4 points for the Bearcats, with sophomore Scotti Smith adding 2 and junior Reece VonBergen scoring 1.
In the boys game, the Outlaws defeated the Bearcats, 60-37.
Roy-Winifred held the Bearcats to 8 points in each of the first two quarters, while scoring 13 in the first and 11 in the second quarter. At halftime, the Outlaws led, 24-16.
The Outlaws kept the pressure on in the second half, gaining 19 points in the third quarter and 17 in the fourth. DGSG gained 9 points in the third and 12 in the fourth, giving a final score of 60-37 in favor of the Outlaws.
Rams defeat Titans The Tri-City Titans hosted the Winnett-Grass Range Rams in Hobson on Friday, Jan. 27.
In the girls game, the Rams defeated the Titans, 41-21. The Rams outscored the Titans, 9-4, in the first quarter and at halftime the Rams led, 22-5.
The Titans kept pace with the Rams in the second half, scoring 7 points in the third quarter to the Rams’ 10. A push by the Titans gave them 15 points while holding the Rams to 9, with the final score of 41-27 in favor of Winnett-Grass Range.
McKenzie Smith and Shaylie Ahlgren each scored 10 points to lead the Rams, with Zurry Moore scoring 8 points and Kaitlyn Carter adding 5. Shani Browing and Aliyah Lopez each had 3 points for the Rams with Shelby Schweers scoring 2.
In the boys game, the Rams defeated the Titans, 68-48.
The game was relatively close early on as Winnett-Grass Range outscored Tri-City, 17-12, in the first quarter. The second quarter is where the Rams began to take control of the game, scoring 21 points while holding Tri-City to 12. At halftime, Winnett-Grass Range led, 38-24.
The Rams added 19 points in the third quarter, with Tri-City scoring 15. With the Titans gaining 9 points in the fourth quarter, and the Rams scoring 11, Winnett-Grass Range won the game, 68-48.
Brady Bantz had a 29-point night to lead the Rams in victory, with Jace Dunkel scoring 13 and Landon Burleigh adding 10 points for the team. Cooper Doman scored 6, Layton Geary scored 5, Jace Bantz added 3 and Enzo Corean scored 2 points for the Rams.
Winnett-Grass Range sank six 3-pointers on 28 field goals. They made 6 of 9 free throws for 67 percent.
The Titans made three 3-pointers on 21 field goals, making 30 percent of the free throws from going 3-for-10 at the line.
TJ Hickey led the Titans with 15 points, followed by Kaleb Morris with 12 and Trace Gilbert with 10. Heath Drivdahl and Jacob Swanz each gained 4 points for the Titans, with Landon Nichols adding 2 and Kade Lee scoring 1.
DGSG falls to Big Sandy in OTOn Friday, Jan. 27, the DGSG Bearcats traveled to Big Sandy to take on the Pioneers in non-conference matchups for the boys and girls basketball teams.
The girls game required an overtime period as the Pioneers narrowly defeated the Bearcats, 56-54, in a thrilling game.
DGSG controlled the court for the entire first half, outscoring the Pioneers, 18-11, in the first quarter and 9-6 in the second. At halftime, the Bearcats led, 27-17.
Big Sandy stepped up their game in the second half, narrowing their deficit in the third quarter by outscoring the Bearcats, 11-7, in the third quarter, and 16-10, in the fourth.
With one minute remaining in regulation time, the game was tied, 41-41, when Big Sandy stole the ball and scored on a layup. The Big Sandy defense held strong on the next DGSG possession and took control on offense.
The Bearcats had to intentionally foul to try and regain offensive possession, causing Big Sandy to score on their first of two free throws with 14 seconds left in regulation time to take a 3-point lead.
On the missed second free throw, DGSG eighth grader BriElla Becker grabbed the rebound and passed the ball to senior Kara Reed. Reed handed the ball off to sophomore Kaitaia Vincent, who passed the ball to Becker, allowing her to sink a 3-pointer with 5 seconds remaining on the clock, tying the game at 44-44.
The Pioneers managed to score 12 points in the overtime period, and DGSG scored 10, giving Big Sandy the narrow, 56-54, win over the Bearcats.
In the boys game, the Big Sandy Pioneers defeated the DGSG Bearcats, 80-53.
Big Sandy was all over the court for the majority of the game, beginning with a 19-6 lead at the end of the first quarter. The second quarter was the best for each team with the Bearcats scoring 18 points and the Pioneers adding 26. At halftime, Big Sandy led, 45-24.
The Pioneers added 23 points in the third quarter with DGSG scoring 10. In the final quarter, the Bearcats were able to outscore the Pioneers, 19-12, giving a final score of 80-53 in favor of Big Sandy.