Lewistown Bullet's Finn Griffith attempts to bump an airborne soccer ball, while teammate Jed Puckett watches, when battling Laurel opponents in the second game on Saturday. Lewistown Bullets won the game with a score of 7-2.
Lewistown Bullet's Maya Thackeray attempts to steal the soccer ball from Laurel opponents while teammate Cecilia Sandau watches nearby, ready to assist. Lewistown won against Laurel with a score of 7-2.
Photos courtesy of Shannon Ruckman
Cruz Krings attempts to steal the ball from Real Billings players during the Lewistown Bullets U12 team's first game of the season at Amend Park in Billings, Mont. Lewistown lost 6-0.
Photo courtesy of Shannon Ruckman
Jed Puckett dribbles the ball away from Billings Real players in the first game of the Lewistown Bullets U-12 season.
Photo by Shannon Ruckman
