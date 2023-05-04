Rocky Mountain College Men's Basketball Coach Bill Dreikosen recently announced the signing of Shad Boyce of Winifred High School and Kade Erickson of Broadview High School.

Shad Boyce, a 6-foot-6-inch forward from Winifred was an All-State Basketball and Football player at Roy-Winifred, as he averaged 20 points and 11 rebounds per game his senior season, while shooting 53% from the field and 41% from three.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters