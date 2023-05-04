Rocky Mountain College Men's Basketball Coach Bill Dreikosen recently announced the signing of Shad Boyce of Winifred High School and Kade Erickson of Broadview High School.
Shad Boyce, a 6-foot-6-inch forward from Winifred was an All-State Basketball and Football player at Roy-Winifred, as he averaged 20 points and 11 rebounds per game his senior season, while shooting 53% from the field and 41% from three.
"We are very excited about the Shad's future," Coach Bill Dreikosen said. "He has great size and athleticism, along with good skills. He is going to be an exciting player to watch grow in our program."
Boyce said he is excited to play college ball.
"I chose Rocky Mountain College because I liked the people and the atmosphere." Boyce said. "I am very grateful for the opportunity to keep playing basketball."
Boyce was coached by Dillon Udelhoven & Brian Foran at Winifred High School and plans to study Business Management.
Kade Erickson, a 6-foot-5-inch wing from Broadview, Montana, was an All-State Football and Basketball player at Broadview-Lavina. Erickson broke the all-time scoring record for the Pirates, leading all of Class C in scoring as he averaged 24.2 points per game, along with 9.4 rebounds while shooting 46% from the field in his senior season.
"We are super excited to have Kade joining our men's basketball program." Coach Bill Dreikosen said. "He is a proven winner that is very dedicated in everything he does. We have been impressed with his driven mindset, he has a high basketball IQ along with great size and athleticism and he's a strong student. Those traits are going to be great assets to our program. He will be one to watch in the future as a Battlin' Bear!"
"My family and I believed that Rocky is the best fit for me," Erickson added. "It is close to home, they will give me a great education and program to be a part of, and it will add a little rivalry to the family with my sister being at Carroll."
Erickson was coached by Scott Severance at Broadview High School and plans to study Business.
Let the news come to you
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.