The Lewistown Soccer Club was a strong force to be reckoned with this past weekend. All Lewistown soccer teams traveled for away games, bringing home wins for the u19, u15, and u12 teams for all games played.

U19 Game 1: Lewistown 8, Havre 3. Game 2: Lewistown 6, Sidney 2

