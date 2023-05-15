The Lewistown Soccer Club was a strong force to be reckoned with this past weekend. All Lewistown soccer teams traveled for away games, bringing home wins for the u19, u15, and u12 teams for all games played.
U19 Game 1: Lewistown 8, Havre 3. Game 2: Lewistown 6, Sidney 2
The u19 team traveled to Havre on Saturday May 13, with their morning matchup against Havre. Lewistown quickly revved up after the start of the game, driving the score up, 5-2, at the half.
Ben Gertge scored the first two goals, with one on an assist from Leon Aminkeng, and the other on assist from Aiden Manning. The third score was an impressive shot from Easton Cattaneo on assist from Aminkeng. Aminkeng quickly went on to secure the next two goals.
In the second half, Manning scored two more goals on assist from Jake Simac and Landon Cloud. The final goal of the game came from Aminkeng on assist from Donovan Martin, rounding out a hat trick of three goals for Aminkeng.
Rachel Comer was a fierce goal keeper, and the Lewistown defenders were strong. Final score for the morning game was 8-3, with a win for Lewistown.
The afternoon match up was against Sidney. Lewistown hit the ground running, and by the half, the inexhaustible Leon Aminkeng netted his second hat trick of the day.
One of Aminkeng’s goals came on assist from Gertge. Manning secured another score on a cross from Martin, rounding out the score, 4-1, by halftime.
Gertge brought the final score for Lewistown to 6 with two goals in the second half, with Cattaneo on an assist.
Goal keepers Simac and Comer played hard for their team, bringing another win for Lewistown of, 6-2.
U15 Game 1: Lewistown 4, Butte Mining City Boys 0. Game 2: Lewistown 4, Havre 1
As submitted by Beckie Williams:
The U15 team traveled to Butte last weekend, winning both of their games.
The team’s first game was against the Mining City U16 boys team. Lewistown won, 4-0, with goals being scored by Triston Gallagher and Emmett Netburn. The goal scored by Netburn was a long shot from the side that curved into the goal, surprising everyone including Netburn.
Other impressive plays were made by defensive players Landen Williams and Nathan Carlson. Landen intercepted Butte’s first attempt on goal and drove the ball down the field.
Nathan Carlson, as keeper, made a forceful stop to Butte’s indirect kick attempt on Lewistown’s goal.
Lewistown’s second game was against Havre. Lewistown won, 4-1, with goals scored by Triston Gallagher, Emmett Netburn and Weston Olson. Assists were made by Logan Cloud, Blaine Petzak and Triston Gallagher.
Lewistown’s three goalies, Amarah Manning, Weston Olson and Nathan Carlson all made many impressive stops and all walked away as our Golden Goalies.
U12 Game 1: Lewistown 8, Butte 1. Game 2: Lewistown 4, Clark Fork 2.
As submitted by Jackie Gayle:
The morning game, against Butte overall score was 8-1 in favor of the Lewistown Bullets.
The team played really well together. We saw a lot of passing, centering the ball, and following through on shots and assists.
The team did a good job keeping the ball on the opposing team's side of the field without our goalie having to save only 5 shots on our goal.
Miles Griffith scored the first 3 goals, and assist the eighth goal. Finn Griffith scored the fourth and fifth goals, and assisted the sixth goal. Sam Krings scored the sixth goal. Cruz Krings scored the seventh, and assist the fifth goal. Whit Brandon scored the eighth goal. Jed Puckett assisted the fourth goal.
The afternoon game against Clark Fork overall score was 4-2, with Lewistown Bullets winning. The superstars were our goalies, Whit Brandon and Rowan Orms.
Whit started the first half with 7 amazing saves. In the second half, Rowan made 4 incredible saves, 2 in particular being very difficult.
Rowan kept the net clean and didn't let anything past him. Both Whit and Rowan have been working very hard to better their goalie skills and the hard work is showing in the games.
Clark Fork scored 2 goals in the first half, leading 2-0. Throughout the game, Lewistown had a total of 14 shots on goal, 4 connected and ended the game with a 4-2 win for the Bullets.
Jed Puckett scored the first goal, with Sam Krings assisting. Sam Krings scored the second goal with Cruz Krings assisting. Whit Brandon scored the third goal with Sam Krings assisting. Miles Griffith scored the fourth goal with Cruz Krings assisting the goal.
U10
The u10 team traveled to Livingston to play games this past weekend. As reported by Brett Thackeray, “The kids did really well, and worked on a lot of good stuff from practice. The weather was cold, wet, and windy. We lost both games to Big Sky and Livingston. Lincoln Sanford had some wonderful dribbles and shots. Maeve Orms made some really important defensive clearances. The whole team passed well.”
“These kiddos are improving every day and are so fun to coach,” Coach Chapman said.
All Lewistown soccer teams will play games at home this Saturday, May 20.
