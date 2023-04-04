Over 1,650 members and guests attended Montana FFA’s 93rd Annual State Convention March 21st – 25th, in Great Falls, Montana. The Montana FFA State Convention hosted 22 career development events, general sessions and workshops during the four-day event. The winning teams earn the opportunity to compete at the National FFA Convention which will take place this fall in Indianapolis, IN. New State FFA Officers were selected and are as follows: Jake Chulyak – President from Big Timber, Summit Browning - 1st VP from Gardiner, Shaun Billingsley - 2nd VP from Missoula, Emily Coles - Secretary from Roundup, Lance Rutledge - Treasurer from Big Sandy, Haley Rigler - Reporter from Livingston, Gunnar LaHaug - Sentinel from Ronan, and Ayla Yoder - Parliamentarian from Plentywood.

The Beaverhead chapter from Dillon took home the title of Star Chapter. Riley Jones of Miles City was named Star State Greenhand with Jake Chulyak from Big Timber being announced as the Star in Agribusiness. Montana’s Star in Agriculture Placement went to Summit Browning of Gardiner, and Gavin Garrison of Dillon earned the title of State Star Farmer. The individual sweepstakes title went to Ethan Bay of Kalispell, followed by Wyatt Isaacs of Miles City and Shaun Billingsley from Missoula. Finally, the team sweepstakes title went to the Kalispell FFA Chapter followed by Missoula and Beaverhead. The sweepstakes award recognizes the chapter who places highest in four of the five major state convention competitions.

