Over 1,650 members and guests attended Montana FFA’s 93rd Annual State Convention March 21st – 25th, in Great Falls, Montana. The Montana FFA State Convention hosted 22 career development events, general sessions and workshops during the four-day event. The winning teams earn the opportunity to compete at the National FFA Convention which will take place this fall in Indianapolis, IN. New State FFA Officers were selected and are as follows: Jake Chulyak – President from Big Timber, Summit Browning - 1st VP from Gardiner, Shaun Billingsley - 2nd VP from Missoula, Emily Coles - Secretary from Roundup, Lance Rutledge - Treasurer from Big Sandy, Haley Rigler - Reporter from Livingston, Gunnar LaHaug - Sentinel from Ronan, and Ayla Yoder - Parliamentarian from Plentywood.
The Beaverhead chapter from Dillon took home the title of Star Chapter. Riley Jones of Miles City was named Star State Greenhand with Jake Chulyak from Big Timber being announced as the Star in Agribusiness. Montana’s Star in Agriculture Placement went to Summit Browning of Gardiner, and Gavin Garrison of Dillon earned the title of State Star Farmer. The individual sweepstakes title went to Ethan Bay of Kalispell, followed by Wyatt Isaacs of Miles City and Shaun Billingsley from Missoula. Finally, the team sweepstakes title went to the Kalispell FFA Chapter followed by Missoula and Beaverhead. The sweepstakes award recognizes the chapter who places highest in four of the five major state convention competitions.
Career Development Event Results are: High placing individual, followed by high team.
Agricultural Issues
Team: Corvallis
Agricultural Sales CDE:
Individual: Sophie Banzet – Kalispell
Team: Billings
Agronomy CDE:
Individual: Ethan Bay – Kalispell
Team: Kalispell
Agricultural Technology and Mechanical Systems CDE (mechanics):
Individual: Isaac Cantlon – Mission Valley
Team: Mission Valley (Ronan)
Creed Speaking CDE:
Individual: Riley Jones – Miles City
Jr. Creed Speaking CDE:
Individual: Mekhi Cochran - Shepherd
Extemporaneous Speaking CDE:
Individual: Rylee Glimm - Kalispell
Farm Business Management CDE:
Individual: Ethan Bay – Kalispell
Team: Big Timber
Floriculture
Individual: Jenny Harris – Joliet
Team: Park City
Food Science
Individual: Alexa Woods – Gardiner
Team: Gardiner
Conduct of Meetings CDE:
Team: Shepherd
Forestry
Individual: Ethan Bay – Kalispell
Team: Missoula
Horse Evaluation
Individual: Brock Boyer – Big Horn (Hardin)
Team: Mission Valley
Marketing Plan
Team: Corvallis
Meats
Individual: Shaun Billingsley – Missoula
Team: Missoula
Poultry
Individual: Rabecca Lynn- Hobson
Team: Hobson
Vet Science
Individual: Weston Sondeno – Big Timber
Team: Big Timber
Livestock Judging CDE:
Individual: Coleton Sherman – Mission Valley
Team: Big Timber
Environmental and Natural Resources
Individual: Joel Warneke – Winifred
Team: Winifred
Employment Skills
Individual: Claire Murnin - Shepherd
Parliamentary Procedure CDE:
Team: Shepherd
Prepared Public Speaking CDE:
Individual: Carly Friedrich – Plentywood
Agriscience Fair:
Overall winners in each area:
Kadence Nelson – Grass Range Animal Systems 1
Janae Roberts – Sweet Grass Hills Social Systems 1
Vince Taylor – Sweet Grass Hills Environmental/Natural Systems 1
Bethan Lane – Augusta Food Products and Processing 1
Nick Bucklin – Sweet Grass Hills Power Systems 1
Ella Fryberger – Simms Power, Structural and Technical Systems 1
Aliyah Lopez & Sofia Sheehan – Grass Range Animal Systems 2
Morgan Feist – Simms Social Systems 3
Kallen Fitzpatrick – Sweet Grass Hills Environmental/Natural Systems 3
Eli Bodner – Belt Food Products and Processing 3
Coleton Sherman – Mission Valley Animal Systems 5
Cheyanne Dame – Baker Environmental/Natural Systems 5
Lauren Weidow – Corvallis Plant Systems 5
Ella Lane & Kaydin Kumpula – Shepherd Plant Systems 6
State Talent Winner – Cort Fraker – Forsyth
