Teasers 4-15 Apr 11, 2023 10 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Spring Ag in Action inside today's edition Let the news come to you Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications. Explore newsletters Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Obituaries George R. Nette Gale Drewry Fannie Parker Michael "Mike" Ley Mykel Dan Stockton Marianne Burleigh Dorothy Cecelia Durbin More Obituaries