Teasers 4-22 Apr 21, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save AGRICULTURELambing on the E.L Peterson RanchA11OUTDOORSScenes from the stormA12 Let the news come to you Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications. Explore newsletters Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Obituaries Dicy Smith +2 Quinton Charles Farr +2 Clarence (Tim) John Montgomery Jr. +3 Ronald Lester “Ron” Swanson Marie Strausburg Nora Patricia (Monkelin) Haun Patricia 'Patti' Watts More Obituaries