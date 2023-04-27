Teasers 4-29-23 Apr 27, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Home & Garden Let the news come to you Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications. Explore newsletters Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Obituaries JoAnna M. Geary Mavis (Bjorgan) Bitz Dicy Smith +2 Quinton Charles Farr +2 Clarence (Tim) John Montgomery Jr. +3 Ronald Lester “Ron” Swanson Marie Strausburg More Obituaries