Tucker Schweers

Tucker Schweers poses on the football field at Grass Range. The sixth grader played lineman during his second year of football and will start basketball this week.

 Photo courtesy of Sarah Schweers

It's a busy week for Grass Range's Tucker Schweers. The sixth grader celebrated a birthday this past week and will start basketball on Monday. He's excited to begin his first year of the sport after wrapping up his second year on the football team, where he plays lineman. 

"We only lost one game," Tucker said of their most recent season. 