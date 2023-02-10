It's a busy week for Grass Range's Tucker Schweers. The sixth grader celebrated a birthday this past week and will start basketball on Monday. He's excited to begin his first year of the sport after wrapping up his second year on the football team, where he plays lineman.
"We only lost one game," Tucker said of their most recent season.
If he's not on the gridiron or basketball court, Tucker can be found riding his horse in rodeo events. He competes in barrel racing, goat tying, and pole bending. But, he hopes to add a few new events to the list.
"Probably this year I will do the roping and the flag race," said Tucker. "The flag race is my favorite because you get to go around the barrels really fast."
One of two family horses might be taking him around the barrels, including Jessie and Pam. The family of six, which includes a younger brother and two older sisters, also has four dogs and two cats.
"I take care of the dogs and mom takes care of the cats," said Tucker, noting that his favorite dog is "the old one" named Skunk.
And, it would appear there is only one way to get a name like that.
"He chased a lot of skunks and he looks like one," said Tucker of the black and white shaggy dog.
School is also keeping Tucker plenty busy, as the students are currently working on academic fair projects under the guidance of sixth grade teacher Mrs. Jesson. The students create a board of their project for display and are judged on how well the project is put together.
"I'm doing mine on Lane Frost, the bull rider," said Tucker. "I like watching bull riding."
His favorite rider today is Stetson Wright. However, Tucker isn't too sure he'll take up bull riding when he gets older, saying he'll most likely stick to his other events.
If Tucker could have one day off of school, he would use it to help his mom and dad on the ranch. But, he will take a break from that this Sunday as he celebrates his recent birthday.
"My birthday party is going to be on the Super Bowl," said Tucker.
Even though his favorite team, the Green Bay Packers, and his favorite player, Aaron Rodgers, won't be on the field, he'll still be cheering for one team.
When asked who he thinks will win, Tucker replied, "Hopefully the Eagles."