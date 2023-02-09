Kris and Drew

Drew McIntosh, right, of Lewistown takes some time during The Vegas Shoot archery event to grab a photo with fellow Montana archer Kris Schaff, who took home the top title at this year's shoot. 

 Courtesy photo

Drew McIntosh of Lewistown recently traveled to Las Vegas, Nev., to compete in The Vegas Shoot, the largest and most prestigious indoor archery tournament in the world, held the beginning of February.

McIntosh has traveled to Las Vegas eight times to compete in the event and watch the world's best archers vie for the Vegas title. This year was particularly special, according to McIntosh, as he got to watch fellow Montana archer Kris Schaff of Billings take home the championship title and a lot of prize money. 