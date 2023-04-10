Shirley Ann Cimrhakl passed on January 26, 2023, in Sun City Ariz. She had resided in the area for several years. Shirley was born March 17, 1936, in Platteville, Wisc. to Orville and Edith (Phillips) Goke from Hilger. Later, she was joined by a brother Albert (Rosemary) and a sister Charlotte (Rey) Trejo.
When the children were young, the family returned to the Lewistown area. Shirley attended school in Lewistown and Moore, graduating from Moore in 1954. After graduating she attended the St. Joseph Nursing school, completing a degree as an R.N. Shirley worked at the St. Joseph hospital in Lewistown.
In 1960, Shirley married Robert (Bob) Cimrhakl from Roy. From this union they had two children, Mark (Debbie) and Brett. The family moved to Wyoming and later to Washington for Bob’s work. In the mid 70’s they moved back to Roy. Shirley enjoyed gardening, going for walks, having picnics, and taking care of her pets. If you went to yard sales, you most likely would see Shirley with friends and family enjoying the day. Don’t forget the farmers market and lunch in one of the parks. Summer activities included camping at Crystal Lake and in the Belts near Utica. Craft shows and thrift stores were a must. Shirley enjoyed doing crafts and sewing. She made many items for family members on birthdays and Christmas.
Family was her most treasured gift. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, several in-laws, and cousins. She is survived by her ex-husband, children, daughter-in-law, four grandchildren, five great grandchildren and two former daughters-in-law, Renata, and Rosanna. There are also several nieces, nephews, and cousins in the area and out of state.
Cremation has taken place. Graveside services will be held at a later date.
