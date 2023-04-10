Shirley Ann Cimrhakl passed on January 26, 2023, in Sun City Ariz. She had resided in the area for several years. Shirley was born March 17, 1936, in Platteville, Wisc. to Orville and Edith (Phillips) Goke from Hilger. Later, she was joined by a brother Albert (Rosemary) and a sister Charlotte (Rey) Trejo.

When the children were young, the family returned to the Lewistown area. Shirley attended school in Lewistown and Moore, graduating from Moore in 1954. After graduating she attended the St. Joseph Nursing school, completing a degree as an R.N. Shirley worked at the St. Joseph hospital in Lewistown.

