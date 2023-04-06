Due to a late change in circumstances this year, this year's Darnell Diamond Six Ranch sale was an online only auction, closing on March 18. The online auction was held through BillPelton.com. There was a pre-sale gathering and viewing of the bulls at the ranch near Lewistown Friday night, with friends, neighbors, and bidders gathering for a meal.
Averages for the sale were:
17 yearling bulls @ $7441
3 Purebred Gelbviehs @ $ 14,333
14 Balancers @ $ 5,964
Sale Highlights:
Lot 10, JOB DANELL Bruiser 43K, was the high seller this year at $26,000. After an exciting bidding war, Samee Charriere of Ledgerwood Gelbvieh in Clarkston, Wash. placed the winning bid. He is one of only 21 sons of the 2021 high selling bull, JOB DANELL Pay Pal 12H, that have been offered so far. Bruiser is a Homozygous Polled & Homozygous Black (solid black) 92.2% Purebred Gelbvieh bull that is long made with a 14.94 ribeye and an extra rib. Bruiser’s donor dam is known for great growth in her calves and this one fits her record with a 5.2 pound ADG on test (123 ratio). Bruiser has the EPDs, ultrasound data, pedigree, performance, and solid look to make an imprint in the breed.
Lot 8, JOB DANELL Top Shelf 38K ET, is a Homozygous Polled & solid black 99.9% Purebred Gelbvieh bull that is headed to Diamond D Gelbvieh in Medina, ND after Richard & Sara Heinrich and Dennis Gustin won the bid at $11,000. From a favorite sire, JOB DANELL TD Chico Loco 28Y, and an elite donor dam, JOB DANELL Josephine 33C (also the dam of the above-mentioned breed changer – JOB DANELL Pay Pal 12H), Top Shelf has the pedigree, calving ease, style, performance, and disposition to really make a name for himself. He was rated a perfect 5/5 (claw/heel) foot score by Dr. Greg Carlson and of very special note for a Purebred Gelbvieh bull – his ultrasound data showed a whopping 4.29 IMF.
Lot 4, JOB DANELL Chisel 18K, also sired by JOB DANELL Pay Pal 12H, comes in at $10,250. That price won him a ticket to Greenfield, IA and a home with Galen Geidel of Geidel Cattle Co. Chisel is a Homozygous Polled and Homozygous Black 79.7% Gelbvieh Balancer bull with a performance record and set of balanced EPDs from calving ease, growth, and carcass to put him in a league of his own.
Lot 16, JOB DANELL Kickstart 65K, is a Homozygous Polled and Homozygous Black (solid black) 34.3% Gelbvieh Balancer bull that sold for $9,250 to Tim Robinson of Robinson Farms in Pleasureville, KY. With a Tenderness score of 9 and from a young sire, JOB DANELL Bogart 67H, that boasts a 16.8 ribeye (116 ratio) and a 4.7 IMF (131 ratio), and an absolute favorite young Purebred Angus dam, JOB DANELL Butterfly 53G, Kickstart promises to be an excellent beef producer. Kickstart will be the Diamond Six herdsire this spring and then go to his home in Kentucky.
3 bulls brought at $7250:
Lot 14, JOB DANELL Secret Agent 59K - sired by JOB DANELL Eliot 71H, rounds out our bulls headed out of state – selling to Wade Shuler of Shuler Farms, LLC in Powell, WY.
Lot 2, JOB DANELL Romeo 14K – sired by Pay Pal’s sire (JOB DANELL Paygrade 68E), only has to travel across the highway to Colver Gelbvieh and Fred & Leslie Colver of Lewistown, MT.
Lot 13, JOB DANELL Marvel 58K – sired by JOB DANELL Bogart 67H, heads to Wes Rorvik of Rorvik Bros., LLC in Nashua, MT. Wes was the sale's volume buyer again this year, also taking home Lots 11, 5, 6, & 9, averaging $5250 for the five bulls.
Lot 12, JOB DANELL Harvey 50K, for $7000 and Lot 7, JOB DANELL Humdinger 32K, for $6000 are sticking around Lewistown – headed to Jensen Ranch, Paul & Jen Jensen’s.
Elton Owens served as the local buyer for the sale, and Barb and Bob Marx, Tod Kasten, and Ben Quigley served as the Montana buyers.
Let the news come to you
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.