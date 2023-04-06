Due to a late change in circumstances this year, this year's Darnell Diamond Six Ranch sale was an online only auction, closing on March 18. The online auction was held through BillPelton.com. There was a pre-sale gathering and viewing of the bulls at the ranch near Lewistown Friday night, with friends, neighbors, and bidders gathering for a meal.

Averages for the sale were:

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters