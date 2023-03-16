Fair Board to meet Tuesday

The Fergus County Fair Board will meet Tuesday, March 21 at 5:30 p.m. at the Trade Center Lobby at the Fairgrounds. Items on the agenda include the 2023 Central Montana Fair: fair board and staff reports; fair request for proposals for sound and production; milling and baking department; sound system in pavilion; bleachers; and premium book. 

