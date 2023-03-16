The Fergus County Fair Board will meet Tuesday, March 21 at 5:30 p.m. at the Trade Center Lobby at the Fairgrounds. Items on the agenda include the 2023 Central Montana Fair: fair board and staff reports; fair request for proposals for sound and production; milling and baking department; sound system in pavilion; bleachers; and premium book.
The meeting is open to the public.
Lewistown school board to hold special meeting
The Lewistown Public Schools Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting on Monday, March 20 at 6 p.m. in the Lincoln Board Room, 215 Seventh Avenue South. The board will have roll call, Pledge of Allegiance, recognition of those who wish to address the board, and take action on a personnel report before entering in to an executive session for a personnel matter. The executive session is closed to the public.
City Commission meets Monday
A regular meeting of the Lewistown City Commission will be held Monday, March 20 at 7 p.m. at the Central Montana Community Center, located at 307 West Watson Street.
Action items on the agenda include discussion and action on a resolution appointing trustee to Lewistown Tourism Business Improvement District No. 1; a resolution awarding TIF district funds to Mama Tried and True; approving a business license for Your Home Improvement Company; and confirming the City Manager's appointment to the Library Board of Trustees for a five-year term.
A committee of the whole will begin at 6 p.m., with commissioners setting goals and priorities of the commission.
