Winnett Play

In “Clueless in Catscratch,” maid Charlotte Reuse (played by Eliza Rowton), cook Violet Periwinkle (Tammie Starkjohan), and telegraph agent Cobalt LeBleau (Kris Rowton, fear for their lives, and with good reason.

 Photo courtesy of Terry Lewis

The Petroleum County Community Center Players will perform their first play in the new community center at Winnett this coming weekend. The players will present “Clueless in Catscratch.”

“We have done several community plays in the past, but it’s been a few years,” said Terry Lewis with PCCC Players. “Previously, they’ve been on the gym floor with poor acoustics and makeshift sets. We’ve been working on this one for about a year, having decided to postpone until the new stage in the Community Center is complete.”