In “Clueless in Catscratch,” maid Charlotte Reuse (played by Eliza Rowton), cook Violet Periwinkle (Tammie Starkjohan), and telegraph agent Cobalt LeBleau (Kris Rowton, fear for their lives, and with good reason.
The Petroleum County Community Center Players will perform their first play in the new community center at Winnett this coming weekend. The players will present “Clueless in Catscratch.”
“We have done several community plays in the past, but it’s been a few years,” said Terry Lewis with PCCC Players. “Previously, they’ve been on the gym floor with poor acoustics and makeshift sets. We’ve been working on this one for about a year, having decided to postpone until the new stage in the Community Center is complete.”
The audience is sure to get a kick out of this play, which is loosely based on the board game of “CLUE.” In the teeth of an 1898 storm, mysterious dinner invitations have been issued to an assortment of early-Montana characters. As they begin arriving at Walter J. Catscratch’s mansion, the “colorful” guests discover there is more than a meal being served this night. Humor is blended with intrigue as a variety of local actors and actresses occupy the new Petroleum County Community Center stage.
The PCCC Players will present this original play in two performances. The evening show will be at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10. Preceding the play, Partners in Education is preparing a dinner at the Community Center. Reservations are available by contacting any PIE member. Proceeds will go toward the PCCC theater’s enhancement. The second performance will be a matinee on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 1 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased at the door. The cast and Winnett community look forward to the long-anticipated debut of this play as well as the opportunity to perform on a stage, especially this one; two “firsts” for the price of one.