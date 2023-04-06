Fannie Parker, 78 of Lewistown, died Tuesday February 21, 2023 in the Central Montana Medical Center of natural causes.
Fannie was born in Lewistown on Sept. 16, 1944, the daughter of George and Beulah Fairbairn. She grew up in Lewistown and graduated from Fergus High School in 1962. On Jan. 20, 1961, she married the love of her life Farrel Parker. In the past fifteen years, she was in a relationship with Don McKinlay.
Fannie was the most precious woman in the world. She was very kind-hearted and would always see the good in everybody. She had a very intimate relationship with Jesus Christ and loved reading the Bible and attending church. In 2019, she received her Masters Degree in Theology. One of her favorite things to do was take rides out in the country at spring time and pick the wildflowers. She loved children, taking care of others, cowboy readings, and baking, and enjoyed working at Council on Aging for 30 years.
Fannie was predeceased by her husband Farrel Parker and her daughter Melody (Parker) Mckeen, her parents George and Beulah Fairbairn, Dad, Jim, and Mama Bessie Allison, and by her sisters Betty, Irene, Grace, and brother Georgie.
She is survived by her son Jim Parker and his wife Luanne Parker of Arizona, her grandson/son Larry Parker of North Dakota, her grandson Jeremy McKeen of Montana, her grandson Talon Parker of Ontario, four step grandchildren Josh Schupbach, Dustin Schupbach, Nici Schupbach and Baylee Parker, her great grandchild Harmony Parker, sister Dora Fairbairn of Montana, sister Rose Manion of Montana, brother Johnny Fairbairn of Montana, niece Beth Fairbairn of Montana, two great nephews Adrian and Devin Glidewell of Montana. and several loved nieces and nephews.
Services will be held on April 15, 2023 at 11 a.m. at the Lighthouse Baptist Church, 323 West Boulevard St., followed by a graveside service at Central Montana Memorial Gardens Cemetery, and then concluding with a fellowship potluck meal back at the church. Condolences for the family may be posted online at www.cloydfuneralhome.com.
