Fannie Parker

Fannie Parker, 78 of Lewistown, died Tuesday February 21, 2023 in the Central Montana Medical Center of natural causes.

Fannie was born in Lewistown on Sept. 16, 1944, the daughter of George and Beulah Fairbairn. She grew up in Lewistown and graduated from Fergus High School in 1962. On Jan. 20, 1961, she married the love of her life Farrel Parker. In the past fifteen years, she was in a relationship with Don McKinlay.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters