Lewistown City Commissioners were apprised of several issues during a committee of the whole and a regular meeting Monday evening.

Central Montana Shelter Solutions presented their potential plan to develop a warming shelter in Lewistown, while Dale Pfau with the Council on Aging gave his annual report. Commissioners also heard public comment from a county resident upset with a possible leaking water line on his property.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters