Lewistown City Commissioners were apprised of several issues during a committee of the whole and a regular meeting Monday evening.
Central Montana Shelter Solutions presented their potential plan to develop a warming shelter in Lewistown, while Dale Pfau with the Council on Aging gave his annual report. Commissioners also heard public comment from a county resident upset with a possible leaking water line on his property.
Shelter Solutions is an informal group working to create a warming shelter for people without a place to live. The group is made up of people who often interact with people without a place to live on a daily basis. This includes pastors, healthcare workers, and other community organizations such as the Salvation Army and Heart of Montana Love INC.
“I think this issue we’re talking about is an unseen issue in our community,” said Love INC Executive Director Danielle Barth. “Our first big step is to start talking about the need.”
Barth and others gave first-hand accounts of their encounters with homeless people in Lewistown, including families with children. On Monday, they briefed commissioners on their work so far and discussed potential plans moving forward, though Barth reiterated they were not asking the city for funding.
“We just want your help as we try to navigate this issue,” said Barth.
Commissioners were supportive of the group’s work and commended their progress so far, though there were several questions raised. Those included what exactly the warming shelter would look like, its locations, amenities offered, and how many people the group would expect to serve.
Barth said the group is gathering numbers and discussing options for a site, even if the shelter was housed in a church for the time being. Shelter Solutions is also unsure if they would pursue short-term housing solutions in addition to a warming shelter.
Commissioner Gayle Doney suggested the Fergus County Community Council serve as a liaison for the county.
Referring to the county, Doney said, “This affects them as well.”
Water issue surfacesA county resident called attention to a City water line under his property he believes is rusted out and leaking. Jim Pearson, who lives on Ash Street outside of city limits, said he’s been dealing with the issue for decades with no resolution to date.
Describing the line as an old cast iron water line that is rusted out, Pearson said it runs under Ash Street and under his house. He claims the leaking line that serves four residents, only two of which are currently occupied, is not only a health hazard, but damaging to his property.
“It’s so saturated you can’t even drive over it,” Pearson read aloud in a letter to the commission. “I used to be able to hay it.”
The county had to repair a section of Ash Street this spring due to extensive buckling of the pavement, and the city went down to inspect the water lines while it was dug up, according to Interim Public Works Director Matt Hayes.
City Manager Holly Phelps told the News-Argus that at least two companies who specialize in leak detection have surveyed the area in the past.
“We’ve never had any indication [that it’s leaking],” said Phelps, adding that the City has exhausted all resources in attempting to find the leak, aside from going in and replacing all the lines in the area.
During the most recent inspection by the City, Phelps said there was nothing to indicate it was potable water, not groundwater, underground.
Pearson believes the City has never dug deep enough to locate the leaks, and told commissioners he may consider seeking legal action if the issue continues.
In other business...
- Phelps announced that the Lewistown Parks and Recreation Director position has been filled, as Jim Daniels is retiring at the end of the month. Lisa Langbehn will be the new director.
- The tentative opening date for the pool is June 6, although the City is still in need of lifeguards.
- Dale Pfau with the Council on Aging gave his annual report to commissioners. The COA just installed a new phone system and has completed several other updates over the past year. Pfau reported their kitchen served 50,000 meals last year; the Central Montana Shuttle provided 23,000 rides; and they completed over 1,700 house cleanings for people.
- Commissioners voted to notify the Fergus County election administrator that the City will hold its 2023 general election by mail ballot. Commissioner Diana Hewitt voted against the resolution.
- Resident Robert Snyder asked for clarification on the requirement of liability insurance for events held on city property. Phelps explained that insurance is required for any event where the City is not the organizer and the host asks for exclusive use of the property.
- Commissioners approved appointed Faith See to serve a three-year term and Dana Goodan to serve a two-year term on the City of Lewistown Police Commission.
- Commissioners approved entering into a contract inspection services agreement with xi, llc for building inspections and related services. This contract is in place until the City’s building inspector, Joe Ward, is certified later this year. Until that time, Ward will require oversight from xi, llc.
- An overhead electric powerline easement to Northwestern Energy was approved for the area near the City Cemetery.
- Commissioners approved moving forward with the Department of Commerce to complete a growth policy update. Since a firm is already contracted with the state, the City does not have to undergo preliminary steps, such as the procurement and grant writing process. The value of the work to update the City’s planning documents is estimated at $125,000, and will come at no cost to the City under this arrangement.
- A business license for Colstrip Electric, Inc., doing business as CEI Electrical contractors was approved. The company is working on the City’s water project.
Let the news come to you
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.