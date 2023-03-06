Caller reported that the husband of a female that had been trespassed from a property was at her residence to deliver a message from the person who had been trespassed. Caller created a trespass letter for the husband and the LPD served it to him.
FEB. 19
Caller requested a welfare check on her son who stated that he did not want to be alone and seemed to be very upset. Officers responded and transported the male to CMMC for an evaluation.
FEB. 20
Caller reported that a suspicious male entered an apartment building and was knocking on doors, then on windows outside the building. Officer responded and did not locate the male in the building, but was able to follow some fresh tracks in the snow to locate him. He was arrested for Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs and Tampering with Evidence.
FEB. 21
After a verbal dispute between family members, a female was issued a citation for Disorderly Conduct.
FEB. 22
Caller reported that after paying for gas inside a station, she went to the pump but it was not working. When she went back to the doors of the station, they were locked, and she did not see an employee inside. Officer responded and located the employee outside the back door of the business. He returned to take care of the situation.
FEB. 23
911 open line call from inside a local school. Officer responded and advised that everything was 10-4.