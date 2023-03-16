Caller reported that a male that had been trespassed from her property was standing on her porch. By the time officers arrived the male was back in his vehicle across the street. After investigation, the male admitted to being on the property, so he was arrested for trespassing and transported to the Fergus County Sheriff's Office Detention Center.
March 6
Officers served a warrant on a female who had been transported to Central Montana Medical Center for an evaluation after having an earlier incident with Lewistown Police Department officers. She was transported to the FCSO Detention Center.
March 7
Caller reported that her ex was continuing to contact her and leave candy for her even though there is a no contact order in place due to an earlier incident between them. After investigation, a warrant for stalking was issued and the male was arrested and transported to the FCSO Detention Center.
March 8
CMMC emergency room advised that a patient was in the ER with a gunshot wound to the hand. Officers responded and interviewed the patient who indicated he was attempting to clean his gun when it accidentally discharged. After exiting his hand, the bullet also struck a nearby dog, who was taken to the vet, treated and discharged. After interviews the officers confirmed the account and determined there was no further danger.
March 9
Caller reported that someone hit his parked vehicle and left the scene. The accident caused his vehicle to hit the vehicle parked in front of him, which then struck the vehicle in front of it. Officers responded and were able to collect some parts that were left on scene by the apparent run vehicle.
