March 5

  • Caller reported that a male that had been trespassed from her property was standing on her porch. By the time officers arrived the male was back in his vehicle across the street. After investigation, the male admitted to being on the property, so he was arrested for trespassing and transported to the Fergus County Sheriff's Office Detention Center.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters