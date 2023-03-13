Paddlefish anglers planning to harvest a fish in the Upper Missouri River (From Fort Peck Dam to Fort Benton) need to apply for an Upper Missouri River paddlefish tag by 5 p.m. Thursday, March 23* (*note: The 2023 fishing regulations have the incorrect date of March 25).

For 2023, a total of 1,000 tags are available for the drawing. A 2023 fishing license is necessary before applying, and applications can be submitted on-line at fwp.mt.gov or at an FWP office. Anglers have the option to apply individually or as a party (up to five people), and have the option to purchase a bonus point at the time of application. There is not an e-tag available for this license, so it cannot be used with the myFWP phone app.

