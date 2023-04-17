Did you know?
Registration for May Hands on Art open
Registration for Hands on Art, our monthly after-school program, is open for the month of May. Next month, our young artists (kindergarten to 6th grade) will focus on the drama and the theatrical arts! Hands on Art runs on Wednesdays (3:15-4:15 for kindergarteners, 4:30-5:30 for 1st and 2nd graders) and Thursdays (3:30-5:00 for 3rd through 6th graders).
We always have scholarships (full and partial) for youth programs. Simply register in person or email our education coordinator, Nolee Anderson-Hendren at lac.educationcoordinator@gmail.com to claim your scholarships.
Spots are limited in Hands on Art so be sure to register today by visiting www.lewistownartcenter.net/tickets-registration. We’ll release our summer camp schedule next week!
In the Wilkins Gallery
Don’t miss our current exhibition – "50 Years of Costumes" - a collaboration between the LAC and Montana Shakespeare in the Parks. This unique show was put together especially to honor Central Montana’s enthusiasm for Montana Shakespeare in the Parks.
Come visit over 20 full costumes and learn about the process about designing, creating, repairing, and storing these iconic costumes.
Calls for Art
Are you an artist who works in watercolor. You’re invited to submit miniature artworks for the annual Montana Watercolor Society Member’s Show at the Lewistown Art Center in the month of May. In order to participate, you must be a member of the Montana Watercolor Society. You can join online by visiting montanawatercolorsociety.org. Submitted works must be unframed and unmatted, and no longer than 6” (six inches) in any given direction. Submitted works must be delivered to the Lewistown Art Center ( PO Box 1018 or 323 W Main) by Tuesday, May 2 at 5 p.m. to be eligible for inclusion.
In June, the LAC will welcome back our annual community exhibition! For details on how to participate (in any size or media, up to 3 pieces) visit www.lewistownartcenter.net/exhibitions. Youth participants do not have to enter ahead of time, but can just drop off artwork in late May.
Annual Plant Swap
Join us on Saturday, May 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for our Annual Plant and Seed Swap. This delightful community event is free to attend. We invite you to bring your leftover seed packets, extra starts, houseplant cuttings, divided bulbs, compost, leftover pots or weed mat, or anything garden-related you’d like to get rid of. We’re always delighted by the participation at the event, and you don’t have to bring anything to receive. You’re invited to take what you need to create your own garden or houseplant oasis. In the reverse, if you don’t need anything, we still want you to come and participate. Often, we look to experienced gardeners to guide our novices and your expertise is needed and appreciated.
Looking Ahead
Mark your calendars for these upcoming summer events. On Saturday, June 3, the LAC will host our annual, free, community-wide party, Hands on Montana. This event is a celebration of Central Montana arts and culture and features free art activities, artist demonstrations, and local food and drink. If you’d like to participate as a demonstrating artist or volunteer, email Mary at lac.executivedirector@gmail.com.
Opportunities at the Lewistown Art Center
“’The time has come,’ the Walrus said, ‘to talk of many things!’” (Lewis Carroll)
Words cannot begin to express the gratitude I feel for the Lewistown Art Center and its community. My time as Executive Director has been full of constant learning, humility and growth, and I’m proud of what the organization has come to look like in the last six years. It is time, however, for me to move on from this position. I won’t go far! In addition to some arts-related opportunities in Central Montana, I’m pleased to remain on the LAC staff as a grant writer and resource development officer in the coming years.
But this does mean that there are new opportunities for employment at the Lewistown Art Center. We’re currently seeking applicants for the Executive Director position, as well as a Sales Gallery Manager and Outreach coordinator.
