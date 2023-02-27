David John Leininger 68, passed away suddenly in the presence of friends and laughter on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, in Lewistown, Mont. David’s strong faith in the Lord comforted him through the many trials of his illnesses and God’s grace is providing comfort to his family.
David, son of Woodrow and Marilynn (Buckentin) Leininger, was born December 23, 1954, in Lewistown. He was a graduate of Fergus High School in 1973 and was serving on the 50th Anniversary Reunion Committee.
David was a rancher all his life and took great pride in his animal husbandry practices and land management as demonstrated by his certified weed free hay and Beef Quality Assurance cattle. He received a certificate of recognition from Montana Agriculture for his service on the Noxious Weed Seed Free Forage Council. In recent years, David turned to raising poultry including chickens and quail, gifting many people with his surplus of eggs.
He was passionate about his varied wood working skills from design & construction of numerous log cabins, and a great variety of barbed wire displays as well as many other wooden items.
David lived in Lewistown all his life. He loved this town, which was evident in his willingness to generously support the community. David was involved in the Boys and Girls Club, Community Cupboard, a long-time member of Zion Lutheran Church and currently a member of St James’ Episcopal Church. David had a love of the outdoors including fishing, was a one-shot hunter, enjoyed gardening and going on long walks with his wife, Anne, and Bella, their faithful dog companion. David loved to cook and was famous for his walnut chocolate chip cookies which he shared with many friends and neighbors and family in Canada and Germany. David also was a Master Gardener, a member of the State Weed Free Board, Community Cupboard volunteer and member of the Lewistown Art Center.
David met Anne in Lewistown in early 1996 and they were married on November 2, 1996. Together they developed the Leininger Ranch Log Cabin business in addition to raising cattle, grain and hay. David was a devoted husband leaving little notes for Anne, letting her know how much he loved her.
David is survived by his loving wife, Anne; son, Keith Leininger (Erin); daughter, Kelly M Wolfe (Kelly D); stepdaughter, Abby Fagan-Wiswedel (Jürgen); grandchildren, Lily Anne Leininger (Kody), Christian, Hunter, Jaden, Aspen, Ariah and Christopher; great-grandson Oakland; and mother, Marilynn Leininger. David is also survived by his siblings, William Leininger (Wendy), Wayne Leininger (Dana), Cherrie Pearsall (Ken), Mary Bain, Carol Ferris (Doug), Paul Leininger (Maria), Eric Leininger (Anissa); numerous nieces and nephews; and his first wife, Elaine Miller.
David was preceded in death by his son Kevin Leininger in 2005, and father Woodrow Leininger in 2007.
Funeral services for David J. Leininger will be held Friday, March 3, 2 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, committal will follow in the Lewistown City Cemetery. A reception to follow the committal in Zion’s fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers donations to the Lewistown Art Center, Central Montana Community Cupboard, Lewistown Boys and Girls Club or charity of your choice are welcome and they may be left with the Cloyd Funeral Home.