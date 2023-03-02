Judith River Senior Center March Menu Mar 2, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Monday, March 6 - Pulled Pork, coleslaw, fruit.Thursday, March 9 - Breakfast, hot cakes, bacon, sausage, eggs, fruit,Monday, March 13 - Chicken, broccoli, rice casserole, apple sauce.Thursday March 16 - Corned beef, cabbage dinner, jello, fruit.Monday, March 20 - Veg beef soup, sandwiches,, dessert.Thursday, March 23 - Cooks surprise.Monday, March 27 - Reuben sandwiches, cottage cheese, fruit salad pickles, celery, carrots.Thursday, March 30 - Hamburger gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, monster cookie, fruit. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Gastronomy Food Agriculture Restaurant Industry Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Obituaries David John Leininger Harry Pospisil +2 Tommy Lee Nielsen Brian Keith Church Barbara Simpson Gies +2 Roger Ivan Stradley Ron Snider More Obituaries