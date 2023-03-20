Ahead of farmer's market season, Montana farmers are encouraged to join the state’s Farm Direct Program.

“This is an excellent opportunity for farmers to get additional sales on their locally grown fruits and vegetables,” said Lacy Little, director of the Montana Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program that oversees Farm Direct. “It also helps WIC participants access locally grown fresh fruits and vegetables during the summer months.”

